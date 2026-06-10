England vs Costa Rica Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India On TV, Online?

England face Costa Rica in Florida in the last of their warm-up matches. The Three Lions will begin their FIFA World Cup campaign against Croatia on June 18.

England, who managed a narrow 1-0 win against New Zealand last Sunday after a Harry Kane goal, will hope for a more dominant display against their Central American opponents.

Coach Thomas Tuchel will have a larger pool of players to choose from after Arsenal's Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, Noni Madueke and Eberechi Eze joined the squad. The Arsenal players were given some time off due to their participation in the Champions League final against PSG.

Saka, 24, is trying to get back to full fitness from an Achilles injury suffered in March, and the England team management is being careful with him. "We still have to take care a little bit about Bukayo, who had an injury in the March camp and carried it through, of course, into his club campaign," Tuchel said.

England and Costa Rica have faced each other twice before; the first was a goalless draw in the 2014 World Cup group stage. In 2018, they faced each other again in Leeds in a friendly, with England prevailing 2-0.

Costa Rica, who topped their 2014 World Cup group, which also had England, have failed to qualify for FIFA's flagship tournament this time.

England vs Costa Rica: When To Watch In India

The England vs Costa Rica international friendly will kick off at 1:30 a.m. Indian Standard Time.

Probable Starting XI

England (4-2-3-1): D Henderson; James, Stones, Guehi, O'Reilly; Mainoo, J Henderson; Madueke, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane

D Henderson; James, Stones, Guehi, O'Reilly; Mainoo, J Henderson; Madueke, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane Costa Rica (5-4-1): Sequeira; Quirós, Mitchell, Salazar, Faerrón, Araya; Mora, Flores, Soto, Alcócer; Ugalde.

Where To Watch In India On TV?

The live telecast details for the England vs Costa Rica international friendly in India are yet to be officially confirmed.

Where To Watch In India Online?

The England vs Costa Rica international friendly will be streamed on SonyLiv app and website.

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