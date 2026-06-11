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FIFA World Cup 2026: Is Zee5 App Limiting Access To Only One Device Instead Of Three? X Users Spark Debate

Several users who had planned to share the subscription cost with family or friends, citing earlier promotional material or screenshots that appeared to show three-device access, say they have been caught off guard.

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Is Zee5 App Limiting Access To Only One Device Instead Of Three? X Users Spark Debate
Zee5 has secured exclusive digital rights for the FIFA World Cup 2026
Photo: X

Zee5's FIFA World Cup 2026 streaming plans have triggered a row on X, with users claiming the platform has restricted access on its Rs 799 tournament pack to one device, despite earlier expectations of three-screen viewing.

The reactions on social media comes as the World Cup begins, with Indian viewers turning to Zee5 for digital coverage after Zee Entertainment secured the country's media rights for the tournament. 

Several users who had planned to share the subscription cost citing earlier promotional material or screenshots that appeared to show three-device access, say they have been caught off guard. 

That gap has angered football fans who say they bought the cheaper package expecting to share access with family or friends. On X, users accused the platform of changing terms at the last minute, with one subscriber claiming the Rs 799 plan showed three-device support at the time of purchase but later displayed only one

One user wrote, "I subscribed to the World Cup Pack because it was advertised as supporting three devices, allowing my family to share the subscription. After payment, the device limit was changed to 1 device only. This is misleading and unfair to consumers. Please resolve this issue or provide a refund."

The next available tier, an annual plan priced at Rs 1,699, permits two simultaneous streams, while 4K quality and ad-free viewing appear to require further upgrades..
 

Zee5 has secured exclusive digital rights for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in India, alongside linear broadcast coverage through the Unite8 Sports channels, as part of a rights package running until 2034. Given the scale and cost of that agreement, the platform appears to be relying on sharply tiered pricing to maximise revenue during the tournament's peak demand period.

Zee5's FIFA pack also comes with limited ads, meaning viewers seeking more flexibility may have to move to higher-priced plans.

For now, fans buying directly through Zee5 should check the current plan details inside the app before paying. But with kick-off excitement peaking, the device-limit confusion has left supporters frustrated and accusing the platform of mis-communication.

ALSO READ: Zee's FIFA World Cup Bet Gains Traction; Mahindra, Diageo, Apple Among Brands Tying For Ads

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