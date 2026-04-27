Delhi Capitals All Out For 75 Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru; Check 10 Lowest Scores In IPL History

It was carnage of the highest order as Royal Challengers Bengaluru tore through Delhi Capitals with a ferocious new-ball spell, producing one of the most dramatic powerplay collapses in IPL history on Monday, April 27, 2026. Josh Hazlewood's spell of 4/12 and Bhuvneshwar Kumar 3/5 combined to devastating effect, reducing Delhi to 8/5 inside three overs, and 13/6 by the end of the powerplay.
The destruction began early when Bhuvneshwar uprooted debutant Sahil Parakh's middle stump with a searing inswinger, before Hazlewood struck twice in two balls to remove KL Rahul and Sameer Rizvi. With relentless accuracy and movement, the RCB pacers left Delhi's batting line-up shell-shocked and without answers.
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There was no recovery from that early damage as wickets continued to tumble, with Bhuvneshwar dismissing Tristan Stubbs and skipper Axar Patel in quick time to deepen the crisis. Delhi were eventually bundled out for just 75 in 16.3 overs.
At one stage it looked like they were on course to get bundled out for the lowest IPL total ever. But it now sits as the 12th lowest total in the tournament so far. Kochi Tuskers Kerala's 74/10 against Deccan Chargers in 2011 sits in 11th spot.
Only Abhishek Porel (30), David Miller (19), and Kyle Jamieson (12) offered some resistance, but it was too little, too late. Fittingly, Hazlewood sealed the innings by castling Porel, capping off a ruthless performance that dismantled Delhi from the outset.
Check the 10 lowest scores in the history of the IPL:
|Team
|Score
|Opposition
|Ground
|Date
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|49 all-out in 9.4 overs
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Eden Gardens
|23 April 2017
|Rajasthan Royals
|58 all-out in 15.1 overs
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Newlands,Cape Town
|18 April 2009
|Rajasthan Royals
|59 all-out in 10.3 overs
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Sawai Mansingh Stadium
|14 May 2023
|Delhi Daredevils
|66 all-out in 13.4 overs
|Mumbai Indians
|Arun Jaitley Stadium
|6 May 2017
|Delhi Daredevils
|67 all-out in 17.1 overs
|Kings XI Punjab
|IS Bindra Punjab Cricket Association Stadium
|30 April 2017
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|67 all-out in 15.2 overs
|Mumbai Indians
|Wankhede Stadium
|16 May 2008
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|68 all-out in 16.1 overs
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Brabourne Stadium
|23 April 2022
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|70 all-out in 17.1 overs Chennai Super Kings
|Chennai Super Kings
|Chepauk Stadium
|23 March 2019
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|70 all-out in 15 overs
|Rajasthan Royals
|Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|26 April 2014
|Kings XI Punjab
|73 all-out in 15.5 overs
|Rising Pune Supergiant
|Maharashtra Cricket Association-Stadium
|14 May 2017
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