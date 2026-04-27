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Delhi Capitals All Out For 75 Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru; Check 10 Lowest Scores In IPL History

Delhi Capitals had scored only 13/6 after 6 overs against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. This is the lowest score ever recorded in the IPL.

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Delhi Capitals All Out For 75 Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru; Check 10 Lowest Scores In IPL History
Debutant Sahil Parakh was bowled off the second delivery he faced in the IPL.
Photo Source: IPL

It was carnage of the highest order as Royal Challengers Bengaluru tore through Delhi Capitals with a ferocious new-ball spell, producing one of the most dramatic powerplay collapses in IPL history on Monday, April 27, 2026. Josh Hazlewood's spell of 4/12 and Bhuvneshwar Kumar 3/5 combined to devastating effect, reducing Delhi to 8/5 inside three overs, and 13/6 by the end of the powerplay.

The destruction began early when Bhuvneshwar uprooted debutant Sahil Parakh's middle stump with a searing inswinger, before Hazlewood struck twice in two balls to remove KL Rahul and Sameer Rizvi. With relentless accuracy and movement, the RCB pacers left Delhi's batting line-up shell-shocked and without answers.

ALSO READ | IPL 2026: Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar Rip Apart Delhi Capitals; DC Post Lowest Score In Powerplay

There was no recovery from that early damage as wickets continued to tumble, with Bhuvneshwar dismissing Tristan Stubbs and skipper Axar Patel in quick time to deepen the crisis. Delhi were eventually bundled out for just 75 in 16.3 overs.

At one stage it looked like they were on course to get bundled out for the lowest IPL total ever. But it now sits as the 12th lowest total in the tournament so far. Kochi Tuskers Kerala's 74/10 against Deccan Chargers in 2011 sits in 11th spot.

Only Abhishek Porel (30), David Miller (19), and Kyle Jamieson (12) offered some resistance, but it was too little, too late. Fittingly, Hazlewood sealed the innings by castling Porel, capping off a ruthless performance that dismantled Delhi from the outset.

Check the 10 lowest scores in the history of the IPL: 

TeamScoreOppositionGroundDate
Royal Challengers Bengaluru49 all-out in 9.4 oversKolkata Knight RidersEden Gardens23 April 2017
Rajasthan Royals58 all-out in 15.1 oversRoyal Challengers BengaluruNewlands,Cape Town18 April 2009
Rajasthan Royals59 all-out in 10.3 oversRoyal Challengers BengaluruSawai Mansingh Stadium14 May 2023
Delhi Daredevils66 all-out in 13.4 oversMumbai Indians Arun Jaitley Stadium6 May 2017
Delhi Daredevils67 all-out in 17.1 oversKings XI PunjabIS Bindra Punjab Cricket Association Stadium30 April 2017
Kolkata Knight Riders 67 all-out in 15.2 oversMumbai IndiansWankhede Stadium16 May 2008
Royal Challengers Bengaluru68 all-out in 16.1 oversSunrisers Hyderabad Brabourne Stadium 23 April 2022
Royal Challengers Bengaluru70 all-out in 17.1 overs Chennai Super KingsChennai Super Kings Chepauk Stadium 23 March 2019
Royal Challengers Bengaluru70 all-out in 15 oversRajasthan RoyalsZayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi26 April 2014
Kings XI Punjab73 all-out in 15.5 oversRising Pune SupergiantMaharashtra Cricket Association-Stadium14 May 2017 

ALSO READ | Pakistan Cricket Analyst Bizarrely Claims Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Bat Has AI Chip; Gets Trolled On X

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