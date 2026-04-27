Delhi Capitals All Out For 75 Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru; Check 10 Lowest Scores In IPL History

It was carnage of the highest order as Royal Challengers Bengaluru tore through Delhi Capitals with a ferocious new-ball spell, producing one of the most dramatic powerplay collapses in IPL history on Monday, April 27, 2026. Josh Hazlewood's spell of 4/12 and Bhuvneshwar Kumar 3/5 combined to devastating effect, reducing Delhi to 8/5 inside three overs, and 13/6 by the end of the powerplay.

The destruction began early when Bhuvneshwar uprooted debutant Sahil Parakh's middle stump with a searing inswinger, before Hazlewood struck twice in two balls to remove KL Rahul and Sameer Rizvi. With relentless accuracy and movement, the RCB pacers left Delhi's batting line-up shell-shocked and without answers.

ALSO READ | IPL 2026: Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar Rip Apart Delhi Capitals; DC Post Lowest Score In Powerplay

There was no recovery from that early damage as wickets continued to tumble, with Bhuvneshwar dismissing Tristan Stubbs and skipper Axar Patel in quick time to deepen the crisis. Delhi were eventually bundled out for just 75 in 16.3 overs.

At one stage it looked like they were on course to get bundled out for the lowest IPL total ever. But it now sits as the 12th lowest total in the tournament so far. Kochi Tuskers Kerala's 74/10 against Deccan Chargers in 2011 sits in 11th spot.

Only Abhishek Porel (30), David Miller (19), and Kyle Jamieson (12) offered some resistance, but it was too little, too late. Fittingly, Hazlewood sealed the innings by castling Porel, capping off a ruthless performance that dismantled Delhi from the outset.

Check the 10 lowest scores in the history of the IPL:

Team Score Opposition Ground Date Royal Challengers Bengaluru 49 all-out in 9.4 overs Kolkata Knight Riders Eden Gardens 23 April 2017 Rajasthan Royals 58 all-out in 15.1 overs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Newlands,Cape Town 18 April 2009 Rajasthan Royals 59 all-out in 10.3 overs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Sawai Mansingh Stadium 14 May 2023 Delhi Daredevils 66 all-out in 13.4 overs Mumbai Indians Arun Jaitley Stadium 6 May 2017 Delhi Daredevils 67 all-out in 17.1 overs Kings XI Punjab IS Bindra Punjab Cricket Association Stadium 30 April 2017 Kolkata Knight Riders 67 all-out in 15.2 overs Mumbai Indians Wankhede Stadium 16 May 2008 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 68 all-out in 16.1 overs Sunrisers Hyderabad Brabourne Stadium 23 April 2022 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 70 all-out in 17.1 overs Chennai Super Kings Chennai Super Kings Chepauk Stadium 23 March 2019 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 70 all-out in 15 overs Rajasthan Royals Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi 26 April 2014 Kings XI Punjab 73 all-out in 15.5 overs Rising Pune Supergiant Maharashtra Cricket Association-Stadium 14 May 2017

ALSO READ | Pakistan Cricket Analyst Bizarrely Claims Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Bat Has AI Chip; Gets Trolled On X

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.