SRH vs RR IPL 2026: Check Hyderabad Weather Forecast Today In Jaiswal-Sooryavanshi vs Head-Abhishek Showdown

Match 21 of 2026 Indian Premier League will see Sunrisers Hyderabad square off against Rajasthan Royals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday.

The two teams are at the opposite ends of the IPL points table. With four wins in four matches, RR are first on the points tally. Hyderabad on the other hand have suffered three defeats and managed one win and are seventh.

The match pits two of the most attacking opening pairs in the IPL. While RR boasts of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal, SRH have in their ranks Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma. The outcome of this match largely hinges upon which of these pairs scores more runs.

As the two teams gear up for this enthralling match, here is a look at Hyderabad's weather forecast for the day.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the city is going to experience partly cloudy skies with haze. The maximum temperature is going to be 39°C and the minimum temperature is going to be 27°C.

Probability of thunderstorms, according to Accuweather, is 0%.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru Wear Black Armbands, Wankhede Observes Minute's Silence For Asha Bhosle

GT Beat LSG, MI Continue To Struggle

On Sunday, Lucknow Super Giants beat Gujarat Titans by 7 wickets. Pacer Prasidh Krishna's spell of 4/28 followed by fifties from captain Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler were vital in earning GT the win. The victory helped GT move to fifth place while LSG are a spot below at sixth.

In the evening, Mumbai Indians welcomed Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Wankhede Stadium. In a high-scoring fixture, the defending champions beat MI by 18 runs. Half-centuries from Phil Salt, Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar powered RCB to a huge score of 240/4 Mumbai fought hard as captain Hardik Pandya hit 40 in 22 balls and Sherfane Rutherford smacked 71 in 31 deliveries, but the target was always going to be tough to achieve.

On the points table, RCB are third with three wins and one loss, while the five-time winners are lingering at eighth place.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 Points Table Standings: Phil Salt (78) Stars As RCB Return To Winning Ways; MI's Poor Start Continues

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