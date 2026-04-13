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IPL 2026 Points Table: Phil Salt (78) Stars As RCB Return To Winning Ways; MI's Poor Start Continues

RCB consolidate third place on the points table, while MI remain eighth after a third defeat in four matches

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IPL 2026 Points Table: Phil Salt (78) Stars As RCB Return To Winning Ways; MI's Poor Start Continues
Phil Salt scored 78 off just 36 balls to power RCB to 240/4.
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Royal Challengers Bengaluru registered a commanding win over Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 12. The result consolidates their position in the top three of the IPL 2026 points table, while leaving MI third from bottom with a third loss in four matches.

Set a daunting 241 for victory, Mumbai suffered an early blow with Rohit Sharma (19) forced to retire hurt with a suspected hamstring injury. Hardik Pandya (40 off 22) tried to provide a late rescue act but was caught out when taking on Jacob Duffy. 

The only bright spot for MI was Sherfane Rutherford (71* off 31) who seems to be finding his feet at his new franchise. 

Earlier, RCB delivered one of the most complete batting performances of the season, posting 240/4 in their 20 overs. Phil Salt set the tempo with a rapid 78 off 36 balls, while captain Rajat Patidar produced a decisive late surge, striking 53 off just 20 deliveries. The RCB captain getting to his half-century off just 17 balls. 

ALSO READ | ISL Points Table: Check Standings After Mohun Bagan's Comeback Win Over Punjab FC

Virat Kohli anchored the innings with a controlled 50 off 38, while Tim David (34* off 16) provided some late fireworks to propel RCB to the second-highest team total of the season. 

RCB are next in action on April 15 when they take on Lucknow Super Giants in Bengaluru. MI remain at home, where they'll welcome Punjab Kings on April 16.

Here's a look at the IPL 2026 Points Table after MI vs RCB: 

PosTeamsMPWLNRPtsNRR
1Rajasthan Royals (RR)440082.055
2Punjab Kings (PBKS)430170.72
3Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)431061.148
4Delhi Capitals (DC)422040.322
5Gujarat Titans (GT)42204-0.029
6Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)42204-0.427
7Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)41302-0.024
8Mumbai Indians (MI)41302-0.772
9Chennai Super Kings (CSK)41302-1.532
10Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)30211-1.315

ALSO READ | Premier League Points Table: Man City Close Gap On Arsenal; Tottenham Slip Into Relegation Zone - Check Standings

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IPL 2026 Points Table: Phil Salt (78) Stars As RCB Return To Winning Ways; MI's Poor Start Continues

IPL 2026 Points Table: Phil Salt (78) Stars As RCB Return To Winning Ways; MI's Poor Start Continues

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