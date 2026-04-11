PBKS vs SRH IPL 2026 Preview: Bright Skies To Welcome Two Teams — Check Chandigarh's Weather Forecast

In-form Punjab Kings will square-off against struggling Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 17 of 2026 Indian Premier League at the Mullanpur Cricket Stadium in Punjab on Saturday.

Punjab began their season with emphatic wins over Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings before rain in Kolkata halted their winning streak as the match against Kolkata Knight Riders was forced to be abandoned after just 3.4 overs. Conversely, Hyderabad have had to endure defeats against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow SuperGiants. Their only win thus far has come against a struggling KKR.

Weather, Pitch

Skies are likely to be mainly clear in the day. The temperature is expected to be around 30°C, the India Meteorological Department said.

The only match played here so far was a low-scoring thriller. The pitch can offer good bounce and carry for the pacers.

Also Read: 'Umpiring Blunder': KKR's Rovman Powell Slams Controversial Decision That Ruled Finn Allen Out Against LSG

Match Time

The match is scheduled to start at 3.30 p.m. Indian Standard Time.

Head to Head

Matches played: 24

Sunrisers Hyderabad wins: 17

Punjab Kings wins: 7

Players to Watch

Cooper Connolly (Punjab Kings): The Aussie all-rounder has added a lot of depth to Punjab's batting. Connolly will become even more valuable to the team if he gets clearance from Cricket Australia to bowl.

The Aussie all-rounder has added a lot of depth to Punjab's batting. Connolly will become even more valuable to the team if he gets clearance from Cricket Australia to bowl. Heinrich Klaasen (Sunrisers Hyderabad): The way Heinrich Klaasen has played in the last two matches, it is making people think why he has he retired from international cricket. When Klaasen is in a good mood, no ground is too big for him! Expect more fireworks from his bat in the matches to come.

Playing XI

PBKS: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (capt), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh.

Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (capt), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh. SRH: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (capt. and wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Aniket Verma, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel.

LIVE Telecast

The match will be broadcasted live on the Star Sports television channels.

LIVE Stream

PBKS vs SRH match can also be streamed LIVE on the JioHotstar app and website.

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