IPL 2026: Shubman Gill Fined Rs 12 Lakh For Slow Over Rate After GT's Last-Over Escape vs DC

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill has been fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate during their one-run win over Delhi Capitals in match 14 of the Indian Premier League 2026.

The offence, GT's first of the season, came during a tense chase of 211, where repeated mid-pitch discussions in the death overs left the side behind the required rate on Wednesday.

Batting first at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Gill (70) led the scoring for his team, while Jos Buttler (52) and Washington Sundar (55) chipped in with half-centuries to post a commanding target of 211 for the home team.

KL Rahul (92) and then David Miller (41*) set up a tense finale, which is what caused the over-rate breach as Gill constantly consulted with his senior bowlers Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj to find ways to drag his team over the line.

The slow over-rate also triggered an in-game penalty with GT having to defend 13 runs in the final over with only four men allowed outside the inner circle.

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Prasidh Krishna, however, held his nerve brilliantly to secure a nail-biting 1-run victory, helped in part by a costly misjudgement by South African Miller.

With 8 runs needed off the final 3 balls, Miller lifted the 4th delivery over long-off for six and then to everyone's surprise denied a single on the penultimate ball that would have tied the game and left DC needing just 1 run off the final delivery to record their highest-ever successful chase in the IPL.

Krishna banged in a perfect bouncer on the final ball that Miller couldn't connect with, while Jos Buttler rattled the stumps with an accurate direct hit to catch Kuldeep Yadav well short of safety and secure GT's first win of the season.

Worth The Risk? GT Get Season Up And Running

While the Rs 12-lakh fine marks a personal setback for Gill, the broader outcome will offer some relief. The calculated delays, aimed at controlling a rapidly shifting game, ultimately coincided with GT securing their first win of the campaign.

The visitors got the key wickets of both Tristan Stubbs (7) and KL Rahul in the 17th over and survived Miller's late onslaught with the Proteas power-hitter smashing 23 runs off the 19th over from Siraj.

IPL's Updated Over-Rate Rules Explained

Under the IPL's revised Code of Conduct (Article 2.22), captains are progressively penalised more for slow over-rate offences. For a first offence, only the captain is fined Rs 12 lakh, along with an in-game penalty of one fewer boundary fielder for overs bowled after the cut-off time.

A second offence results in a Rs 24 lakh fine for the captain and an additional Rs 6 lakh fine for the rest of the playing XI, while repeated breaches now lead to demerit points instead of immediate match bans. Suspensions are triggered only if a player crosses a set threshold of demerit points over a rolling 36-month period.

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