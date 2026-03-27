LSG Season Preview: Full Squad, Match Schedule, Captain, Likely Playing XI, Injured Players And More | IPL 2026

Lucknow SuperGiants kicked-off their Indian Premier League journey well as the franchise secured a playoff berth in the first two years of its existence. However, the previous two seasons haven't been fruitful for the franchise as it has finished seventh on both the occasions. The team under the leadership of Rishabh Pant is looking to learn lessons from the past two seasons and clinch its maiden title this time around.
The team relies heavily on the batting firepower of its top three led by Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran. Each of the three players scored over 400 runs last season and are expected to do the same this year as well.
However, there is uncertainty in the batting order thereafter. Pant himself is struggling in white-ball cricket. He has already lost his place in India's ODI and T20 teams. Last year, in the IPL, he could only amass 269 runs across 14 matches. There is little clarity over where exactly he will bat. The likes of Ayush Badoni and Abdul Samad don't inspire confidence.
The team boasts a strong group of Indian fast bowlers in Mohammed Shami, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan and Avesh Khan, supported by South African speedster Anrich Nortje. With such depth, Pant has plenty of quality pacers at his disposal. In the spin department, all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed and Digvesh Rathi—who enjoyed a breakthrough season last year—will shoulder the responsibility as the primary spinners for most of the campaign.
Thankfully, the team isn't batting the issue of players being unavailable. Except for Josh Isglis, who was bought at the auction for Rs 8.6 crore, every other player is fit and available for selection.
Lucknow SuperGiants Full Squad
Wicketkeepers and batters: Rishabh Pant (captain), Abdul Samad, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Ayush Badoni, Matthew Breetzke, Mukul Choudhary, Himmat Singh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran,
Allrounders: Wanindu Hasaranga, Arshin Kulkarni, Mitchell Marsh, Shahbaz Ahmed
Bowlers: Akash Singh, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Mohsin Khan, Anrich Nortje, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Rathi, Arjun Tendulkar, Manimaran Siddharth, Naman Tiwari and Mayank Yadav.
Lucknow SuperGiants Best Playing XI
Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c and wk), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmad, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Anrich Nortje, Digvesh Rathi, Mohammed Shami (Impact Sub)
Lucknow SuperGiants IPL 2026 Fixtures
- April 1: LSG v DC (H) - 7.30 PM
- April 5: SRH v LSG (A) - 3.30 PM
- April 9: KKR vs LSG (A) - 7.30 PM
- April 12: LSG vs GT (H) - 3.30 PM
- April 15: RCB vs LSG (A) - 7.30 PM
- April 19: PBKS vs LSG (A) - 7.30 PM
- April 22: LSG vs RR (H) - 7.30 PM
- April 26: LSG vs KKR (H) - 7.30 PM
- May 4: MI vs LSG (A) - 7.30 PM
- May 7: LSG vs RCB (H) - 7.30 PM
- May 10: CSK vs LSG (A) - 3.30 PM
- May 15: LSG vs CSK (H) - 7.30 PM
- May 19: RR vs LSG (A) - 7.30 PM
- May 23: LSG vs PBKS (H) - 7.30 PM
LSG Captain of LSG for IPL 2026?
Rishabh Pant is set to lead the side this season.
LSG Coach
Justin Langer is the head coach of Lucknow Super Giants
LSG Batting Coach
Kane Williamson has joined the team as the batting coach and is also will also serve in the role of strategic adviser.
LSG Bowling Coach
Bharat Arun was named as the team's bowling coach for this season.
Fielding Coach
Former India U-19 fielding coach Abhay Sharma has joined the Lucknow Super Giants as fielding coach
Also Read: Delhi Capitals At IPL 2026: Full Squad, Match Schedule, Captain, Likely Playing XI, Injured Players And More
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