Delhi Capitals At IPL 2026: Full Squad, Match Schedule, Captain, Likely Playing XI, Injured Players And More

Delhi Capitals (DC) enter the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season with a change in leadership and a revamped squad, as they look to break a four-year streak of missing out on the playoffs, going back to 2021 when they topped the table. This season, the franchise has prioritised middle-order stability and tactical flexibility, while also investing heavily in uncapped domestic pace to complement an experienced core.

The most notable shift comes at the top, with Axar Patel appointed captain for the 2026 season. The move allows KL Rahul to return to a specialist opening role, a position from where he has historically delivered consistent returns. DC also executed one of the more significant pre-season trades, bringing in local lad Nitish Rana from Rajasthan Royals. Rana is expected to give the side an edge when faced against spin in the middle overs.

Off the field, Hemang Badani has taken over as head coach, indicating a strategic pivot towards data-backed planning and a stronger emphasis on domestic scouting.

The Capitals' headline acquisition is uncapped pacer Auqib Nabi, whom they signed for Rs 8.40 crore. The Jammu & Kashmir quick has built a reputation for high pace and yorker accuracy in domestic cricket, firing J&K to their maiden Ranji Trophy title this year.

David Miller was secured at his base price of Rs 2 crore, adding a proven finishing option and left-handed balance to the middle order alongside Tristan Stubbs. At the top, Sri Lanka's World Cup centurion, Pathum Nissanka was brought in for Rs 4 crore to provide tempo and stability as Rahul's opening partner.

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The Capitals will be without pace spearhead Mitchell Starc, who is expected to miss the first few games due to Cricket Australia's workload management protocols. English opener Ben Duckett has pulled out of the season to manage his workload for the English summer, leaving DC scrambling for late replacements.

Delhi Capitals Full Squad For IPL 2026

Batters: Nitish Rana, David Miller, Pathum Nissanka, Karun Nair, Prithvi Shaw, Sahil Parakh.

Wicketkeepers: Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel, KL Rahul.

All-rounders: Axar Patel (C), Ashutosh Sharma, Ajay Mandal, Madhav Tiwari, Sameer Rizvi.

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, T. Natarajan, Auqib Nabi, Mukesh Kumar, Lungi Ngidi, Kyle Jamieson, Dushmantha Chameera, Vipraj Nigam, Tripurana Vijay, Kuldeep Yadav

Delhi Capitals Strongest Playing XI:

KL Rahul, Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Tristan Stubbs (WK), Axar Patel (C), David Miller, Ashutosh Sharma,Kuldeep Yadav, T. Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar, Lungi Ngidi

Impact Player: Karun Nair, Prithvi Shaw.

Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 Schedule

The BCCI has released the schedule in phases. Here are the confirmed fixtures for DC in the IPL 2026:

April 1: vs Lucknow Super Giants (Away) - 7:30 PM

April 4: vs Mumbai Indians (Home) - 3:30 PM

April 8: vs Gujarat Titans (Home) - 7:30 PM

April 11: vs Chennai Super Kings (Away) - 7:30 PM

April 18: vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Away) - 7:30 PM

April 21: vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (Away) - 7:30 PM

April 25: vs Punjab Kings (Home) - 3:30 PM

April 27: vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Home) - 7:30 PM

May 1: vs Rajasthan Royals (Away) - 7:30 PM

May 5: vs Chennai Super Kings (Home) - 7:30 PM

May 8: vs Kolkata Knight Riders (Home) - 7:30 PM

May 11: vs Punjab Kings (Away) - 7:30 PM

May 17: vs Rajasthan Royals (Home) - 7:30 PM

May 24: vs Kolkata Knight Riders (Away) - 7:30 PM

Who is the Captain of Delhi Capitals for IPL 2026?

Axar Patel leads Dehli Capitals in IPL 2026, taking over as captain from KL Rahul for the upcoming season.

Who is the Coach of Delhi Capitals?

Hemang Badani is the Head Coach of the Delhi Capitals for the IPL 2026 season.

Who is the Assistant Coach of Delhi Capitals?

Former England batter Ian Bell has been appointed as the assistant coach of the Delhi Capitals for the 2026 IPL season.

Who is the Bowling Coach of Delhi Capitals?

Former Indian pacer Munaf Patel is the bowling coach for the Delhi Capitals for IPL 2026.

Who is the Fielding Coach of Delhi Capitals?

Former Ireland all-rounder John Mooney is the fielding coach for the Delhi Capitals for the 2026 IPL season.

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