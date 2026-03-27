RCB vs SRH, IPL 2026: Date, Time, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming And More

IPL 2026: A blockbuster opening awaits in the Indian Premier League 2026 season, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) locking horns against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Bengaluru on March 28. The clash at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium sees the defending champions begin their title defence buoyed by momentum and the backing of a home crowd.

A solid batting line-up led by Virat Kohli gives Bengaluru the firepower to dominate proceedings from the outset. However, the build-up has not been without its challenges, with fitness issues among key seamers raising concerns over the team's bowling options. In contrast, Sunrisers Hyderabad arrive with a refreshed outlook after an inconsistent run in the previous edition. Changes at the top have been implemented, and Ishan Kishan is set to assume leadership duties with Pat Cummins unavailable.

IPL 2026, Match 1: RCB vs SRH Date

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match will be played on Saturday, March 28.

IPL 2026, Match 1: RCB vs SRH Time

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match will start at 7:30 p.m. IST.

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IPL 2026, Match 1: RCB vs SRH Venue

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match will be played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

IPL 2026, Match 1: RCB vs SRH Live Telecast

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.

IPL 2026, Match 1: RCB vs SRH Live Streaming

Fans in India can watch the live streaming of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match on the JioHotstar app and website.

RCB vs SRH IPL 2026: Squads

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Rajat Patidar (C), Virat Kohli, Tim David, Jacob Bethell, Romario Shepherd, Josh Hazlewood, Nuwan Thushara, Devdutt Padikkal, Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Rasikh Dar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jordan Cox, Suyash Sharma, Venkatesh Iyer, Swapnil Singh, Jacob Duffy, Kanishk Chouhan, Abhinandan Singh, Mangesh Yadav, Phil Salt, Satvik Deswal, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Ishan Kishan (C), Heinrich Klaasen, Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Aniket Verma, Smaran Ravichandran, Salil Arora, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins, Liam Livingstone, Kamindu Mendis, Krains Fuletra, Brydon Carse, Praful Hinge, Sakib Hussain, Onkar Tarmale, Jaydev Unadkat, Shivam Mavi, Harshal Patel, Eshan Malinga, David Payne, Harsh Dubey, Amit Kumar, Zeeshan Ansari.

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