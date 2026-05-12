US Stock Market Today: S&P, Nasdaq In Red After High Inflation Print; Tech Stocks Lead Decline

The main US stock market indices slipped into the red territory at open on Tuesday as America's high inflation readings for the month of April weighed on investor sentiment.

S&P 500 opened 0.34% lower at 7,387.65, tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slumped 0.71% at open to 26,087.01, and Dow Jones Industrial Average opened marginally lower at 49,685.01.

The annual consumer price index rate stood at 3.8%, rising 0.6% in April compared to the previous month, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics data.

The inflation number, while in-line with market expectations, was the highest since May 2023 and raised concerns around Iran war's impact on the American economy. The BLS report highlighted that gas prices jumped over 5% last month, following a 21% surge in March.

Losses in most of the big tech companies also dragged the indices. Stocks of all the magnificent seven barring Nvidia Corp. and Apple Inc. traded lower shortly after the opening bell.

Notably, Micron Technology's historic bull run, which had boosted Nasdaq and S&P 500 to new records halted on Tuesday. The shares slipped 3% to $773.5.

Other prominent chipmakers like Advanced Micro Devices Inc., and Intel Corp. also traded 0.66% and over 3% lower at $455 and $125.5.

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