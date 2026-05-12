Buy, Sell Or Hold: Canara Bank, ABB India, L&T, Vedanta, HFCL, SBI, Sandur Manganese — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Larsen and Toubro Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Canara Bank Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy ABB India Ltd. stock at an attractive price? Should you sell Vedanta Ltd.?

Akshay P Bhagwat, senior VP at JM Financial, and Radha Raman Agarwal, managing director and CEO at Swyom Advisors, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Canara Bank Ltd. (CMP: Rs 130.25)

Akshay: Buy

Canara Bank stock is better for short-term view.

Dividend is also declared.

Stock reaction is muted. Support zone is Rs 125.

ABB India Ltd. (CMP: Rs 6,369)

Radha Raman: Accumulate for medium-term

Q4 results have been negative.

Good price to enter for a medium-term perspective.

Larsen and Toubro Ltd. (L&T) (CMP: Rs 3,865)

Akshay: Book some profits on CMP

For short-term trade, Rs 3,500 is a good time to enter.

Book profits at half quantity at current rates.

Re-entry on dips should be again at Rs 3,500.

Vedanta Ltd. (CMP: Rs 305.95)

Akshay: Buy on dips

Prices are red on the charts.

Corporate action is done and dusted, will be a bit of a rough ride.

Stock will be confined in the range of Rs 320 on the upside and Rs 270 on the downside.

Wait and buy on dips at Rs 275-280 levels.

HFCL (CMP: Rs 149)

Radha Raman: Hold

Stock has some momentum.

Good time to hold and reap long-term benefits.

Rapid Fire With Akshay P Bhagwat and Radha Raman Agarwal

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd. - Sell

State Bank of India - Sell

Jio Financial Services Ltd. - Hold

LIC Housing Finance Ltd. - Hold

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd. - Hold

Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers Ltd. - Hold

Netweb Technologies India Ltd. - Avoid

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd. - Sell

Eternal Ltd. - Sell

HDFC Bank Ltd. - Wait and watch before buying

Polycab India Ltd. - Hold

Sandur Manganese and Iron Ores Ltd. - Hold

Rain Industries Ltd. - Hold

Meesho Ltd. - Hold

NTPC Green Energy Ltd. - Hold

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