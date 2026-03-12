From Valverde's Hat-Trick To Tottenham's Goalkeeping Chaos: Five Key Talking Points From UCL Round Of 16 First Legs

The first-leg fixtures of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 delivered one of the most chaotic midweeks of European football this season, reshaping several previously established narratives across the continent.

While both Madrid clubs and defending champions Paris Saint-Germain produced statement performances, the round proved particularly difficult for Premier League teams. None of the six representatives from England managed to secure a first-leg victory, raising questions about the league's dominance in Europe.

Here are the five biggest talking points from the opening week of knockout action.

Premier League Teams Go Winless

For the first time in the modern Champions League era, six Premier League clubs featured in the Round of 16, yet, none of those teams managed a single win between them in their first-leg ties. Due to a combination of a high UEFA coefficient rankings and Tottenham winning the Europa League to earn a separate automatic spot, England had six teams featuring in the group stage, with all of them making it to the Round of 16.

However, the entire English contingent finished the first legs with zero wins, two draws and four defeats, putting several teams on the brink of elimination before the return fixtures. Chelsea and Tottenham both suffered heavy 5-2 defeats away to PSG and Atletico Madrid respectively, while Manchester City were humbled at the Bernabeu, losing 3-0 to Real Madrid. Liverpool struggled to create any threat in Istanbul, losing 1-0 to Galatasaray.

Newcastle United and Arsenal managed 1-1 draws against Barcelona and Bayer Leverkusen respectively with late goals playing a big part in both games.

Federico Valverde's Bernabeu Masterclass

If the round produced one defining individual performance, it belonged to Federico Valverde. With Real Madrid missing several key stars such as Kylian Mbappe, Rodrygo and Jude Bellingham due to injuries, Valverde put in a captain's performance scoring a stunning first-half hat-trick to seal a 3-0 win over Manchester City.

The Uruguayan became only the fourth Real Madrid player to score a first-half hat-trick in a Champions League or European Cup game, joining an illustrious list featuring only Mbappe (2025), Hector Rial (1957) and Puskás, who achieved the feat in the 1962 European Cup final.

It was a night to remember for the selfless Valverde, whose performance only strengthened his growing cult status at Real Madrid. Trent Alexander-Arnold called the 27-year-old “the most underrated footballer on the planet,” in his post-match interview, adding “there is nothing he can't do.”

Bodo/Glimt Register Fifth Straight UCL Win

Bodo/Glimt's fairytale Champions League story continued as the team from the Arctic Circle swept aside Sporting in the first leg of their last-16 tie in Norway.

After losing their opening six Champions League games in what is their debut campaign, Bodo produced stunning victories over Manchester City and Atletico Madrid to sneak into the play-offs by finishing 23rd in the league phase. There they beat last season's finalists Inter Milan both home and away to become the first-ever Norwegian team to reach the UEFA Champions League round of 16.

Now their dream run seems destined to continue after a thumping 3-0 victory over Sporting, giving them a commanding lead going into the second leg next week in Lisbon.

Tottenham's Goalkeeper Fiasco In Madrid

One of the most bizarre moments of the round came during Tottenham Hotspur's 5–2 defeat to Atlético Madrid.

Spurs' interim head coach threw up the first surprise of the night when he benched his usual No. 1 Guglielmo Vicario to bring in 22-year-old Antonin Kinsky for his UCL debut. Then just 17 minutes and three goals later, Tudor made the rare decision to substitute his goalkeeper, replacing him with Vicario.

Kinsky had a night to forget, as he slipped in the 6th minute when attempting to play out from the back, which resulted in Marcos Llorente's opener. He was again at fault in the 15th minute, after scuffing a routine pass to his center-back, kicking it directly into the path of Julian Alvarez, who was left with an open net to make it 3-0.

While the change didn't stop Spurs from going 4-0 down in the 22nd minute, Tottenham managed to pull a couple of goals back, ending with a 5-2 defeat. The decision to hook off the young goalkeeper and not even acknowledge the player as he walked past him on the touchline, drew widespread criticism from pundits and former players, criticising Tudor for his man-management with even active players such as Thibaut Courtois publicly supporting Kinsky.

Late Drama Keeps Arsenal, Barcelona Alive

Playing in their first-ever UCL knockout game in 23 years, Newcastle seemed destined to record a famous victory with Harvey Barnes giving them a late 1-0 lead with an 86th-minute strike that sent the faithful inside St. James' Park into waves of delirium.

However, Dani Olmo weaved his way into the box and was brought down by Malick Thiaw in the dying stages of the game which resulted in Lamine Yamal stepping up to convert a 96th-minute penalty to rescue a 1-1 draw for the Catalans.

Meanwhile, Kai Havertz returned to Bayern Leverkusen, where he came through the academy before securing his big-money move to Chelsea, to score a late penalty that earned Arsenal a 1-1 draw against Bayer Leverkusen. The Gunners were at the receiving end of a set-piece this time as Leverkusen took the lead at the start of the second half from a corner.

The Gunners had substitute Noni Madueke to thank, as he jinxed his way into the box and drew a foul, allowing Havertz to convert from the spot in the 89th minute and rescue a draw.

