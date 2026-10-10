Chelsea Vs Bournemouth Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; How To Watch Premier League Match On TV, Online In India?

Chelsea will return to Premier League action after the international break when they host Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, October 10. The Blues will be eager to get their campaign back on track after suffering a 3-0 defeat against Brentford in their previous league match.

Xabi Alonso's side started the season with back-to-back victories against Fulham and Brighton, but their momentum has since slowed.

A defeat to Arsenal was followed by a 2-2 draw against Hull City before Chelsea were beaten by Brentford. They will now look to use home advantage to return to winning ways.

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Bournemouth, meanwhile, will travel to London looking to end their winless run in the Premier League. Marco Rose's side have drawn three of their opening five league matches and lost their other two, which include a 1-0 defeat against Liverpool before the international break.

Despite their struggles for victories, the Cherries have shown that they can be difficult to beat. Chelsea will need to be more clinical in front of goal if they want to secure all three points.

Kickoff Time

The Premier League 2026-27 match will be played at 7:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time on Saturday, October 10.

Venue

The Premier League 2026-27 match will be played at Stamford Bridge, London, in England.

Head-To-Head

Matches Played: 21

Chelsea: 12

Bournemouth: 4

Draws: 5

Form Guide (last five matches, most recent first):

Chelsea: L-D-L-W-W

Bournemouth: L-W-D-W-D

Match Referee

Samuel Barrott will be the match referee for the Chelsea-Bournemouth contest.

Predicted Lineups

Chelsea: Emiliano Martinez (GK); Wesley Fofana, Maxence Lacroix, Levi Colwill; Pedro Neto, Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez, Pep Chavarria; Cole Palmer, Morgan Rogers; Danny Welbeck.

Bournemouth: Djordje Petrovic (GK); Adam Smith, James Hill, Antonio Silva, Adrien Truffert; Tyler Adams, Alex Scott; Rayan, Marcus Tavernier, Antoine Semenyo; Evanilson.

How To Watch Live Telecast?

The upcoming Premier League contest will be televised live in India on the Star Sports Network television channels.

How To Watch Live Streaming?

The match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

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