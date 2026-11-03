Barcelona Vs Aston Villa Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; How To Watch Champions League Match?

Barcelona and Aston Villa will lock horns in a crucial UEFA Champions League 2026-27 league-phase fixture at Camp Nou in Barcelona on Tuesday, November 3.

The Spanish side will look to return to winning ways in Europe after suffering a 4-2 defeat against Paris Saint-Germain in their previous Champions League outing on October 20.

Hansi Flick's team, however, will take confidence from their recent 6-1 victory over Alaves in La Liga, where Raphinha and Lamine Yamal scored twice each.

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Aston Villa, meanwhile, head into the fixture with a perfect record in the Champions League league phase. Unai Emery's side have won all three of their matches so far and will aim to extend their winning run against the Catalan giants.

The English side defeated Viking 3-1 in their previous Champions League fixture on October 21.

Barcelona vs Aston Villa: Match Start Time

The Barcelona vs Aston Villa UEFA Champions League match will begin at 1:30 a.m. IST on Wednesday, November 4.

Barcelona vs Aston Villa: Venue

The match will be played at Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain.

Barcelona vs Aston Villa: Form (Most Recent First)

Barcelona: W-W-L-L-W

Aston Villa: W-W-W-L-D

Barcelona vs Aston Villa: Head-To-Head

Matches played: 4

Barcelona wins: 2

Aston Villa wins: 1

Draws: 1

Barcelona vs Aston Villa: Match Referee

Davide Massa of Italy will be the match referee for the Barcelona-Aston Villa Champions League contest.

Barcelona vs Aston Villa: Predicted Lineups

Barcelona: Joan Garcia (GK); Joao Cancelo, Gerard Martin, Pau Cubarsi, Alejandro Balde; Pedri, Rodri; Lamine Yamal, Fermin Lopez, Anthony Gordon; Raphinha.

Aston Villa: Zion Suzuki (GK); Matty Cash, Viktor Lindelof, Pau Torres, Ian Maatsen; Boubacar Kamara, Joao Gomes; John McGinn, Johan Manzambi, Emiliano Buendia; Nicolas Jackson.

How To Watch Live Telecast In India?

The Barcelona vs Aston Villa UEFA Champions League match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network television channels in India.

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How To Watch Live Streaming In India?

The Barcelona vs Aston Villa Champions League match will be available for live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

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