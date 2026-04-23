Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Streaming: How To Watch BAN vs NZ 3rd ODI Live On TV And Online

The series between Bangladesh and New Zealand heads to a decisive third ODI on Thursday, with little separating the two sides so far. New Zealand drew first blood in Mirpur, winning by 26 runs, before Bangladesh bounced back convincingly in the second encounter, securing a six-wicket victory with 87 balls unused. The finale in Chattogram is set to determine the outcome of what has been an absorbing battle.

A commanding performance in the second ODI has given Bangladesh a timely lift, with their six-wicket win, achieved with 87 balls to spare, serving as a strong statement of intent. Despite that setback, New Zealand know they held the upper hand early in the series and will be keen to finish strongly. The three-match T20I series that follows adds another layer of importance, with momentum likely to prove crucial.

A potent seam attack is fast becoming Bangladesh's strength, as demonstrated by Nahid Rana, Shoriful Islam and Taskin Ahmed in their six-wicket victory over New Zealand. The three quicks accounted for eight wickets between them, with Rana registering his second five-for in ODIs. Soumya Sarkar also chipped in with the key scalp of Tom Latham, helping restrict New Zealand to 198.

It has been an up-and-down campaign for New Zealand heading into the deciding match, following a commanding start and a subdued second outing. Blair Tickner and Nathan Smith have anchored a disciplined bowling effort, but the batting line-up has yet to find its footing.

However, questions remain over the batting, with Will Young and Henry Nicholls still searching for rhythm. A sharper display with the bat will be essential in Chattogram.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: Date And Time

The 3rd ODI between Bangladesh and New Zealand will be played on April 23 from 10:30 a.m. IST.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: Venue

The Bangladesh vs New Zealand 3rd ODI will be played at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: Live Telecast

The Bangladesh vs New Zealand 3rd ODI will not be telecast live in India.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: Live Streaming

Fans in India can watch the live streaming of the Bangladesh vs New Zealand 3rd ODI on the FanCode app and website.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: Probable XIs

Bangladesh: Mehidy Hasan Miraz (C), Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Litton Das (wk), Saif Hassan, Rishad Hossain, Nahid Rana, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.

New Zealand: Tom Latham (C and WK), Will Young, Nick Kelly, Henry Nicholls, Josh Clarkson, Dean Foxcroft, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, Will O'Rourke, Jayden Lennox, Ben Lister.

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