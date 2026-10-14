Bangladesh Champions Vs South Africa Champions Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch WCL 2026 Match

Bangladesh Champions will face South Africa Champions in the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2026 on Wednesday, October 14.

The match will feature former international cricket stars, with both teams looking to strengthen their position in the tournament.

Bangladesh Champions, led by Mahmudullah, will take on a South Africa Champions side featuring former stars such as AB de Villiers and Faf du Plessis. The match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates.

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Bangladesh Champions vs South Africa Champions: Date and Time

The Bangladesh Champions vs South Africa Champions match is scheduled for Wednesday, October 14, at 9 p.m. IST.

Bangladesh Champions vs South Africa Champions: Venue

The match will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates.

Bangladesh Champions vs South Africa Champions: Live Streaming Details

Fans in India can watch WCL 2026 matches live on the FanCode app and website.

Bangladesh Champions vs South Africa Champions: Live Telecast Details

The Bangladesh Champions vs South Africa Champions match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Bangladesh Champions vs South Africa Champions: Match Preview

Bangladesh Champions will look to put up a strong performance against South Africa Champions as the WCL 2026 tournament progresses. The Bangladesh side features experienced former international players, including Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah and Mohammad Ashraful.

South Africa Champions, meanwhile, have several familiar names in their squad, including AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis, JP Duminy and Imran Tahir. The team will look to draw on the experience of its former international stars in the contest.

With experienced players on both sides, the match promises to be an interesting contest in the World Championship of Legends.

Bangladesh Champions vs South Africa Champions: Squads

Bangladesh Champions: Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Nasir Hossain, Arafat Sunny, Ziaur Rahman, Shuvagata Hom, Rony Talukdar, Mohammad Ashraful, Imrul Kayes, Kamrul Islam, Enamul Haque, Fazle Mahmud, Jahurul Islam.

South Africa Champions: AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis, Wayne Parnell, Imran Tahir, Richard Levi, Duanne Olivier, Colin Ingram, Hardus Viljoen, Dane Vilas, Sarel Erwee, Morne van Wyk, Aaron Phangiso, JP Duminy, Albie Morkel.

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