Australia vs Bangladesh Live Streaming: How To Watch AUS vs BAN 2nd ODI Live On TV And Online In India?

Australia and Bangladesh are set to lock horns in the crucial second ODI of the three-match series at the Sher-e-Bangla stadium in Dhaka on June 11. The match will commence at 10:30 am IST. Bangladesh are currently holding a 1-0 lead after winning the first match by 86 runs (DLS method). Notably, it marked Bangladesh's first ODI victory over Australia since 2005.

The second ODI becomes a must-win encounter for Australia to keep the series alive. Led by Josh Inglis, the visitors will look for a stronger all-round performance after being outplayed in the series opener.

Australia are struggling for momentum. After losing their first ODI series in Pakistan five days ago, they have started the Bangladesh tour the same way. A big reason is the absence of their star pace trio - Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, and regular openers Mitch Marsh and Travis Head.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz's Bangladesh, on the other hand, will aim to capitalise on home conditions and seal a memorable series triumph.

AUS vs BAN, 1st ODI: Summary

Mosaddek Hossain starred with an unbeaten 86 off 70 balls, earning Player of the Match honours, while Najmul Hossain Shanto (67) and Tanzid Hasan Tamim (54) laid the foundation for Bangladesh's 284/8. Nathan Ellis was Australia's best bowler with 3/38.

Chasing 285, Australia struggled against Nahid Rana's pace as the young quick claimed 4/41. Cameron Green fought with an unbeaten 52 and Alex Carey made 47, but Australia were restricted to 191/9. Mosaddek (2/37) and Mustafizur Rahman (2/24) provided strong support as Bangladesh took a 1-0 series

Australia vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI: Live Telecast Details

There is no live television broadcast available for the AUS vs BAN ODI series in India.

Australia vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI: Live Streaming Details

Fans can watch the 2nd ODI between Australia and Bangladesh live in India exclusively online through the FanCode App and its official website. They can access it by purchasing a match pass or a tour pass.

The 3rd ODI match will take place on June 14 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. Then the action shifts to Chattogram, where Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium will host all three T20Is starting June 17.

Australia vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI: Squads

Australia: Josh Inglis (C), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Todd Murphy, Oliver Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Liam Scott, Matt Short, Adam Zampa

Bangladesh: Mehidy Hasan Miraz (C), Soumya Sarkar, Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tawhid Hridoy, Litton Kumer Das, Musaddek Hossain Saikot, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.