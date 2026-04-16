US Unveils Space Nuclear Power Plan, Targets Moon Reactor By 2030

The White House has launched a new federal initiative to accelerate the use of nuclear power systems in space, setting ambitious deadlines for reactors that could power missions on the Moon, in orbit, and eventually on journeys to Mars.

The guidance, issued by the Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP), says space nuclear systems are essential for America's long-term presence beyond Earth.

In a public statement, OSTP said: “Nuclear power in space will give us the sustained electricity, heating, and propulsion essential to a permanent presence on the Moon, Mars, and beyond.”

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Today, we are releasing new guidance to Federal agencies for establishing a National Initiative for American Space Nuclear Power, as called for by President Trump's EO on Ensuring American Space Superiority.



Nuclear power in space will give us the sustained electricity, heating,… — White House OSTP 47 (@WHOSTP47) April 14, 2026

The initiative follows President Donald Trump's executive order on “Ensuring American Space Superiority,” signed in December 2025.

What the New Guidelines Say

The six-page memorandum lays out a coordinated strategy involving NASA, the Department of Energy (DOE), and the Department of Defense. Key goals include:

Moon Reactor by 2030: NASA must begin a program within 30 days to develop a mid-power reactor with a lunar surface version ready for launch by 2030.

NASA must begin a program within 30 days to develop a mid-power reactor with a lunar surface version ready for launch by 2030. Orbital Reactor by 2031: The Defense Department is tasked with pursuing a mission-ready in-space reactor by 2031, subject to funding.

The Defense Department is tasked with pursuing a mission-ready in-space reactor by 2031, subject to funding. High-Power Systems in the 2030s : NASA is directed to work toward reactors producing at least 100 kilowatts electric (kWe) for future deep-space missions.

: NASA is directed to work toward reactors producing at least 100 kilowatts electric (kWe) for future deep-space missions. Multiple Private Vendors: Agencies are encouraged to run competitions and work with more than one commercial provider to reduce risk and lower costs.

Agencies are encouraged to run competitions and work with more than one commercial provider to reduce risk and lower costs. Industrial Base Review : DOE must assess within 60 days whether the US reactor industry can build up to four space reactors within five years.

: DOE must assess within 60 days whether the US reactor industry can build up to four space reactors within five years. Fuel and Safety Support: DOE will also provide uranium fuel if commercial supplies fall short and help with safety, testing, and launch approvals.

The push reflects limitations of current energy systems in space. Solar power, while widely used, is intermittent and less effective for long-duration missions or environments with limited sunlight. Recent reports suggest nuclear reactors can provide continuous, reliable power for years, making them critical for sustaining lunar bases and enabling advanced propulsion systems.

Strategic Implications

Beyond exploration, the policy underscores national security and geopolitical competition. Reliable space-based power could enable military communications, surveillance systems, and even space-based data infrastructure.

With timelines set and inter-agency coordination mandated, the US is positioning nuclear energy as the backbone of its next phase of space expansion—one that aims to move from short missions to permanent off-world presence.

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Earlier Efforts

The United States has explored nuclear power in space for decades. NASA and DOE previously backed the Kilopower reactor project, a small fission system tested on Earth in 2018. In 2022, NASA awarded contracts to three companies to design concepts for lunar fission surface power systems. The new White House directive goes further by imposing deadlines, expanding military involvement, and linking lunar reactors to future Mars ambitions.



If successful, the program could mark the most significant American space nuclear effort since the Cold War era.

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