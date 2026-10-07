Four Astronauts, One Dragon, 237 Days Later: Crew-12 Prepares To Head Home

NASA's SpaceX Crew-12 mission is preparing to return to Earth after spending nearly eight months aboard the International Space Station on October 7, following the arrival of the next crew that will continue operations in orbit.

The four Crew-12 astronauts — NASA's Jessica Meir, the mission commander; NASA's Jack Hathaway, the pilot; European Space Agency astronaut Sophie Adenot; and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev — are scheduled to leave the ISS on Wednesday 2026.

The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft is scheduled to undock from the ISS Harmony module at 8:05 a.m. EDT on October 7, beginning an approximately 26-hour journey back to Earth. The spacecraft is expected to splash down at about 11:34 a.m. EDT on Thursday, October 8, in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California.

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NASA has said the return schedule remains dependent on spacecraft and recovery readiness, as well as weather and sea conditions in the Pacific Ocean.

Crew-12 launched on February 13, 2026, aboard a SpaceX rocket from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. During their approximately 237-day mission in orbit, the astronauts carried out scientific research, experiments and other activities aboard the space station.

Their return comes shortly after SpaceX Crew-13 arrived at the ISS on October 1. With the crew rotation underway, Crew-13 will remain aboard the station for the coming months and continue scientific research and station operations.

NASA is scheduled to provide additional coverage of the Crew-12 return following splashdown. A news briefing is planned for 1:15 p.m. EDT on October 8, where officials are expected to discuss the astronauts' return and other activities aboard the ISS.

The departure of Crew-12 marks the next phase in NASA's ongoing commercial crew rotations to the space station, with astronauts from NASA, ESA and Roscosmos having worked together during the mission.

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Crew-12 Return Timeline

Undocking: 8:05 a.m. EDT, Wednesday, October 7, 2026

Journey to Earth: Approximately 26 hours

Splashdown: 11:34 a.m. EDT, Thursday, October 8, 2026

Splashdown location: Pacific Ocean, off the California coast

NASA news briefing: 1:15 p.m. EDT, October 8

Mission launch: February 13, 2026

Time in orbit: Approximately 237 days

The return schedule and timing are based on NASA's published mission timeline, with final operations subject to weather, sea conditions and spacecraft and recovery readiness.

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