Big Milestone! ISRO Successfully Conducts Second Integrated Air Drop Test Of Gaganyaan Crew Module

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on April 10 carried out the second Integrated Air Drop Test (IADT-02) at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. The test is part of preparations for the Gaganyaan mission, The Hindu reported.

As part of the exercise, a simulated Crew Module, which is the capsule designed to carry astronauts during re-entry and landing, was lifted to an altitude of around 3 kilometres using an Indian Air Force Chinook helicopter. The module was then released over a designated drop zone in the sea near the Sriharikota coast.

The space agency had earlier conducted the first Integrated Air Drop Test (IADT-01) for the Gaganyaan mission on August 24, 2025, at the same location.

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In a post on X, the Indian Air Force shared a video of the test and said, “The #IAF supported successful conduct of the second Integrated Air Drop Test of #Gaganyaan Crew Module. It marks another key milestone for ISRO in the #Gaganyaan Mission. Executed using an IAF Chinook helicopter, the trial validated the parachute-based deceleration system. The mission stands as a testament to jointmanship between IAF, Indian Navy, ISRO and DRDO.”



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The #IAF supported successful conduct of the second Integrated Air Drop Test of #Gaganyaan Crew Module. It marks another key milestone for ISRO in the #Gaganyaan Mission.

Executed using an IAF Chinook helicopter, the trial validated the parachute-based deceleration system.

The… pic.twitter.com/fH5A20icur — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) April 10, 2026

Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Dr. Jitendra Singh also congragulated ISRO.

"Congratulations #ISRO for the successful accomplishment of Second Integrated Air Drop Test (IADT-02) for #Gaganyaan, India's first Human Space flight scheduled next year. The second Integrated Air Drop Test (IADT-02) was successfully conducted at Satish Dhawan Space Station Sriharikota. This marks an important milestone towards the readiness for the Gaganyaan mission,” Singh said in a post on X.

Congratulations #ISRO for the successful accomplishment of Second Integrated Air Drop Test (IADT-02) for #Gaganyaan, India's first Human Space flight scheduled next year.



The second Integrated Air Drop Test (IADT-02) was successfully conducted at Satish Dhawan Space Station… — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) April 10, 2026

According to the report, ISRO said the simulated Crew Module weighed about 5.7 tonnes, which is similar to the mass planned for the Crew Module in the first uncrewed Gaganyaan mission (G1).

During the descent, a total of 10 parachutes of four different types were deployed in a planned sequence. These parachutes helped slow down the module gradually to ensure a safe landing in the sea.

ISRO said, “After the descent, the simulated Crew Module was recovered successfully with coordination from the Indian Navy. The IADT-02 test confirmed the effectiveness of the parachute-based deceleration system used in the Crew Module.”

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