You Get Four Free Full Credit Reports Every Year: Check Steps To Find Them And How It Can Help You?

Did you know that you can access four free full credit reports every year without paying anything? The Reserve Bank of India has mandated that all credit information companies in India provide individuals with one free full credit report, including their credit score, once every calendar year.

India has four credit bureaus: TransUnion CIBIL, Experian, Equifax and CRIF High Mark. This means individuals can obtain one free credit report from each of these bureaus every year and keep track of their borrowing and repayment history.

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Regularly checking your credit report can help you understand your financial standing, identify errors in your credit history and spot any unauthorised loan or credit card accounts opened in your name.

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What is a Credit Score?

A credit score is a three-digit numerical summary of an individual's credit history and indicates their creditworthiness. Commonly referred to as a CIBIL Score, it ranges between 300 and 900, with a higher score generally indicating better creditworthiness.

Banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) consider this score while evaluating loan and credit card applications. Your credit score is calculated using information provided by lenders, including your repayment history, EMI payments, credit card bill payments, outstanding debt and recent credit applications.

To ensure that credit bureaus have updated information, the RBI has mandated lenders to report credit information to all credit information companies every 15 days.

Steps to Find Your Free Credit Report

Step 1: Visit the official CIBIL Free CIBIL Score and Report website at https://www.cibil.com/freecibilscore

Step 2: Log in or create an account. Register with your email and mobile number and other details.

Step 3: Complete verification via OTP sent on your mobile number and click ‘Run your Free Report'

Step 4: Once done, you will receive your credit score from multiple credit bureaus, including CIBIL.

You can follow a similar process on the official websites of Experian, Equifax and CRIF High Mark to access your free annual credit reports.

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What You Get In Your Free CIBIL Score & Report?

Latest CIBIL score: The report provides your latest credit score, a three-digit number ranging from 300 to 900 that indicates your creditworthiness.

The report provides your latest credit score, a three-digit number ranging from 300 to 900 that indicates your creditworthiness. A summary of your credit: It includes a summary of your credit repayment behaviour, including your EMI payment record, credit card bill payments and other credit-related activities.

It includes a summary of your credit repayment behaviour, including your EMI payment record, credit card bill payments and other credit-related activities. Personal information : The report consists of your personal information such as your name, date of birth and gender linked to your loan and credit cards.

: The report consists of your personal information such as your name, date of birth and gender linked to your loan and credit cards. Enquiries: A list of all enquiries made by the lender for your loan and credit card applications for the last 36 months is also given.

A list of all enquiries made by the lender for your loan and credit card applications for the last 36 months is also given. Loan and credit card: Details of all your active and inactive loan and credit card accounts will also be mentioned in the report.

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