Your Company Offers ESOPs: Should You Put Your Savings Into The Same Company That Pays Your Salary?

An Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) allows employees to own a part of the company they work for. Instead of just a salary, employees get the benefit from the company's growth through shares or stock options.

It is a popular technique, used by both established firms and startups, to attract talent. It also gives employees a reason to work towards better company performance. But how can employees evaluate the worth of ESOPs?

How do ESOPs work?

ESOPs work in a few simple steps. First, the company grants employees the option to buy its shares at a fixed price. These options come with a vesting period, which means employees must stay with the company for a certain time to earn them. Once vested, employees can exercise their options and buy shares at the pre-decided price. Later, they can sell these shares for a profit if the market price of the shares go up during the initial public offering (IPO).

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Employees need to note that selling ESOP shares before a company goes public is usually not easy. There may be limited buyers and they can face restrictions on share transfers.

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Should You Use Your Savings For ESOPs?

Whether you should use your savings to invest in company ESOPs can be influenced by many factors.

Risk Appetite: Before engaging in ESOPs, you must assess your risk appetite when it comes to investments. If you are a conservative investor, who likes to see predictable returns, stock options may not be ideal for you. If you have a long-term horizon and can bear market volatility for potentially higher gains, you may exercise your ESOPs, depending on your budget and time.

Concentration risk: While you may feel confident about your company, businesses can be impacted by many factors. As a result, your ESOPs should ideally not make up a significant portion of your portfolio as it can lead to concentration risk, bringing higher volatility.

Liquidity: Investing your money into a single stock can mean having your money locked for years. As a result, you should plan ESOP purchases based on your budget that does not comprise other financial goals. If your company is unlisted, having ESOPs can mean that you might not be able to sell them for years, this can lead to liquidity crunch.

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You must also consider aspects like company outlook and your overall financial goals, rather than simply chasing high returns from a single stock to avoid any financial distress.



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