Taking a new personal loan to repay an existing one may seem like an easy way to manage debt, but it does not always ease the financial burden. Known as debt consolidation, the approach can help borrowers reduce their interest costs or monthly EMIs if the new loan comes with better terms. However, borrowers need to weigh the interest rate, fees and repayment period carefully to avoid falling into another debt trap.

How Debt Consolidation Works?

In debt consolidation, your bank usually offers a personal loan to help you combine multiple existing debts into one loan. Once the old debts are cleared, you only need to pay one EMI every month to the new lender. It works best when the new loan offers a lower interest rate or better repayment structure than your current obligations. However, taking another loan without addressing existing spending habits can increase your overall debt burden.

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Personal loans are usually offered at around 10-20% interest rates, depending on your credit score, repayment capacity, among other things.

When Does Debt Consolidation Actually Save Money?

When the new interest rate is lower than your existing debts: In debt consolidation, you don't only need to be convinced by your new lower monthly EMI. You must also check if the new debt offers lower interest rates compared to the older ones. Otherwise, you may end up paying more in total interest over the life of the loan.

When balance transfer or consolidation fees are minimal: When you are transferring all your earlier debt to consolidate them into a single new repayment structure, it is important to ensure that your bank is offering the new loan at minimum fees. Otherwise, it can eat up any savings you could have made.

When you choose a shorter or manageable repayment term: Getting a new consolidated loan does not mean you should opt for a longer repayment tenure.

When you avoid accumulating new debt after consolidation: Your debt consolidation technique will only help you if you avoid taking on new debt such as exhausting your credit limit simply because it has become available once again.

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You have to understand that debt consolidation only restructures your existing payment obligations and does not erase them. You will have to fix your own spending habits and prevent any situation of a further debt trap.

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