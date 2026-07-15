SIP Calculator: Just Rs 2,000 A Month Can Make You A Crorepati. But There's A Catch

The idea of becoming a crorepati often seems out of reach for the average Indian. Many assume it requires a high-paying job, a thriving business or sheer good fortune. That isn't always the case.

Setting aside just Rs 2,000 each month, roughly what you might spend on entertainment or dining out, has the potential to grow into Rs 1 crore over the long term, though there is an important condition attached.

Before getting carried away by the numbers, investors should keep two realities in mind. First, wealth creation through SIPs is a marathon, not a sprint. Reaching the Rs 1 crore milestone usually requires 25-35 years of uninterrupted investing, making an early start a crucial advantage.

Second, projected returns are based on assumptions rather than guarantees. Equity funds may generate attractive gains over the long run, but market cycles mean returns can swing from double-digit growth in one year to negative territory in another.

The biggest challenge is consistency. Many start SIPs enthusiastically but stop during market downturns or personal financial crunches. Early withdrawals kill compounding.

Assuming your SIP earns an average annual return of 12%, here is how the investment grows over time.

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Investing In Mutual Fund SIPs:

Monthly investment: Rs 2,000

Tenure: 35 years

Total investment: Rs 8.4 lakh

Expected rate of returns: 12%

Estimated returns: Rs 1.02 crore

Maturity corpus: Rs 1.1 crore

The biggest driver of wealth creation is not necessarily the monthly investment amount but the length of time you remain invested.

Compounding lies at the heart of every successful SIP strategy. The concept works by allowing both your original investment and the returns it generates to grow together. As the years pass, this cycle gathers momentum, enabling even small monthly contributions to build significant long-term wealth.

A delayed start or rising inflation does not necessarily put the Rs 1 crore milestone out of reach. Financial planners often recommend a step-up SIP, which allows investors to raise their monthly contributions as their income increases.

Rather than keeping investments fixed at Rs 2,000 for decades, stepping up the SIP each year can substantially enhance the final corpus.

To conclude, a monthly SIP of Rs 2,000 can indeed grow into more than Rs 1 crore, but only if you remain invested for several decades and markets deliver healthy long-term returns. The real catch is not the investment amount: it is the patience and discipline required to stay the course.

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