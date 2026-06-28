Salary Of Rs 50,000? Here's How Much You Should Save Every Month

A monthly salary of Rs 50,000 may not seem enough at the start of a career, but with careful budgeting, it can support long-term savings. Setting aside even a small amount every month can help build financial security over time.

With the rising cost of living, especially in metropolitan cities, planning expenses and saving can seem difficult. However, there are certain tricks that can be applied to your budget to ensure that you build good money habits from the start.

Here, the journey is less about investing and more about building habits. Even small, regular savings can build a financial cushion over time and help meet future goals such as higher education, buying a home or handling emergencies.

Here are two popular budgeting tricks to help you save money:

50/30/20 Method:

The 50/30/20 budgeting rule is a simple way to manage your money. Under this, it is suggested to spend 50% of your income on needs, such as rent, food, bills, and transport. In this case, that amounts to using Rs 25,000 for essentials.

Another 30% of the income goes towards “wants” that can include dining out, shopping, entertainment or travel. The remaining 20% should be used for savings or paying off debt. This method helps you balance everyday expenses and can be ideal for beginners. As a general recommendation to save money, it is suggested that one's rent should never exceed 20% of their income. This method allows one to comfortably follow the 50-30-30 rule.

Under this system, one should be ideally able to save Rs 10,000 per month and increase this value as their income grows.

Zero-Based Budgeting

Zero-based budgeting is a budgeting method where every rupee of your income is assigned a purpose before you spend it. Every expense must be planned and justified for each new budget period, rather than relying on past spending habits. This method allows people to manage their money better and track expenses more effectively. In this case, savings can vary every month, depending on the expenses. This method can also be helpful in cost cutting measures when one needs to save additional amounts.

Ultimately, creating a budget plan should depend on your income stability, financial goals and spending habits. If even you start with a lower amount in the beginning, consistency can help you build a solid savings fund over time.

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