Rs 25,000 EPF Ceiling: How Much More Could Your PF Corpus Grow In 10 Years?

The government has increased the monthly wage threshold for compulsory EPFO coverage to Rs 25,000 from Rs 15,000, according to a gazette notification issued on Thursday. The new limit came into force on Sept. 17, expanding the pool of employees covered mandatorily by the provident fund system.

The limit was last increased in 2014, when the government moved it up from Rs 6,500 to Rs 15,000. The change also has a bearing on other social security provisions, including pension eligibility and benefits available under the Employees' Deposit Linked Insurance scheme.

Under the usual EPF framework, employees put 12% of their basic pay and dearness allowance into their provident fund account.

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Employers are required to contribute an equivalent 12%, with their share split between EPF and the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS) in line with the applicable provisions.

At the existing wage ceiling of Rs 15,000 a month, the employee's contribution works out to a maximum of Rs 1,800 per month, calculated as 12% of Rs 15,000.

The employer also contributes Rs 1,800 based on the ceiling, although the entire amount does not flow into the employee's EPF account, as part of the contribution is allocated towards EPS.

The amount credited towards EPF is not simply the sum of the employee's contribution and the employer's matching share. A portion of the employer's contribution is directed towards the pension component under the applicable rules.

If the wage ceiling is increased to Rs 25,000 while the contribution rates remain unchanged, the employee's monthly contribution would rise to Rs 3,000, calculated at 12% of Rs 25,000.

That represents an additional Rs 1,200 a month compared with the contribution based on the earlier Rs 15,000 ceiling. The employer's 12% share would also increase to Rs 3,000.

Under the broad existing allocation, 8.33% of the eligible wages is channelled towards the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS), with the remaining portion of the employer's contribution going towards EPF.

Employee contribution: Rs 3,000

Employer contribution towards EPS: about Rs 2,083

Employer contribution towards EPF: about Rs 918

This would put roughly Rs 3,918 a month into the EPF account, before considering interest.

To see the power of this increase, let us calculate the projected accumulation over 10 years assuming an average historic EPF interest rate of 8.25% per annum (compounded annually, calculated on monthly running balances).

Rs 15,000 Ceiling: A monthly contribution of Rs 2,350 going into the EPF pool accumulates to approximately Rs 4.32 lakh over 10 years.

Rs 25,000 Ceiling: A monthly contribution of Rs 3,917 going into the EPF pool accumulates to approximately Rs 7.19 lakh over 10 years.

By increasing the statutory cap by Rs 10,000, your dedicated EPF retirement pool gains an additional Rs 2.87 lakh in 10 years.

The impact of a higher EPF ceiling extends beyond the extra money deposited each month. The provident fund earns interest, allowing contributions made today to build value over an extended period. As the balance grows, the interest earned also becomes part of the amount that can generate returns in subsequent years.

This compounding effect means the financial impact of an additional Rs 1,200 a month cannot be measured simply by multiplying the monthly increase by the number of months. The eventual difference depends on how long the additional money remains invested and continues to earn interest.

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The 8.25% rate used for the calculation is an illustrative assumption, not a promise of what an EPF account will earn over the next decade.

EPF interest rates are set separately for each financial year, so the rate applicable today cannot be treated as a fixed 10-year return.

The higher wage ceiling would allow a larger portion of an employee's eligible salary to be channelled into a tax-advantaged retirement savings avenue, subject to the prevailing rules.

The additional corpus may appear relatively small during the early years, but the effect of compounding can become more pronounced as the investment period extends to 10, 20 or 30 years.

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