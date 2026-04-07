Protection From Medical Inflation: Can Rs 10 Lakh Health Insurance Come To The Rescue?

The health insurance sector is a rapidly growing market in India. With increasing awareness about health risks, more people recognise the importance of financial protection against rising medical costs.

Health insurance is a financial plan that covers medical expenses. These can include hospitalisation, treatments and sometimes preventive care. It helps individuals and families manage high healthcare costs. Such plans can be really helpful during unseen medical emergencies.

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But there is often a debate about how much should be the insurance cover. While companies offer packages as small as Rs 5 lakh or even lower, a careful review of the right plan is necessary. In 2026, medical costs will be higher than ever. With rising medical inflation, standard coverage could be insufficient, particularly for critical illnesses like heart surgeries or cancer treatments.

While generally Rs 10 lakh insurance cover is promoted as ideal and safe, it may not be the best plan. As a result, before buying a plan, here's what you should consider:

1. For older adults, especially those aged over 75 in metro areas, a Rs 10 lakh health insurance cover may be insufficient. They should consider Rs 15 to 25 lakh coverage or a base plan with a super top-up facility.

2. Robotics surgeries, advanced scans come with higher charges in metro areas that may need additional protection. One must carefully review what treatments and facilities are covered for the premium they are paying.

3. Before buying health insurance, one must review waiting periods, exclusions and disclosure rules carefully. Falling short on these aspects can cost you in the form of potential claim rejection in the time of emergencies.

4. It is always recommended to check the policy details for co-payment clauses, room rent limits and treatment restrictions. Before purchasing an insurance, clarify all doubts with the customer care.

5. Always check the insurer's network hospitals and claim records. Look for companies that offer strong cashless networks, high claim settlement ratios and positive customer reviews.

6. It is advised to pick plans with sum insured restoration, annual increases or top-up options.

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By reviewing these features, one can ensure that their health plan is enough to protect them from medical inflation and support during unseen emergencies.

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