PF At Rs 1,800? What The New EPF Scheme 2026 Actually Says About Your Contribution

The new EPF provisions can put a Rs 1,800 monthly cap on an employee's provident fund contribution, even when the standard calculation of 12% of basic pay plus DA produces a higher figure. Employers could face the same contribution limit.

For employees, opting for the lower contribution could boost monthly take-home pay. Those with a longer-term focus on building retirement savings can continue with a higher PF contribution.

This guide explains the new EPF contribution limit, walks through the calculation and sets out the choices available to employees.

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EPF Contribution Cap: What Has Changed?

For many employees, EPF deductions are worked out by applying the 12% contribution rate to their basic salary along with DA. Employers make a matching contribution based on the same calculation.

Consider a monthly basic salary plus DA of Rs 50,000. Earlier, the employee would contribute Rs 6,000 to EPF, while the employer would add another Rs 6,000. The total amount credited towards EPF would be Rs 12,000 every month.

The new rules introduce a different reference point for mandatory contributions. Instead of applying the 12% rate to the entire basic salary and DA, the statutory wage ceiling is used for the mandatory calculation.

The current ceiling notified by the government is Rs 15,000 a month. Applying the 12% contribution rate to this amount gives Rs 1,800.

As a result, the mandatory EPF contribution is limited to Rs 1,800 a month from the employee and Rs 1,800 from the employer.

The rules also draw a line between new entrants to EPF and existing members. An individual earning more than Rs 15,000 a month who has never been part of the EPF system can be classified as an “excluded employee”. Such an employee is not required to join the scheme.

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For those already enrolled in EPF, crossing the Rs 15,000 wage threshold does not bring their membership to an end. They remain covered by the scheme, with the mandatory contribution potentially limited to Rs 1,800 a month.

For employees and employers familiar with the EPF system, the Rs 1,800 cap may not represent a completely new development. The earlier framework also required a joint written request when PF contributions were to be calculated on wages above the statutory ceiling.

The recent revisions put the position on a clearer footing. By setting out the contribution limit and documentation requirement more directly, the rules provide payroll departments with a clearer basis for processing EPF deductions.

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