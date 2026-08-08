This Rs 25,000 Step-Up SIP Strategy Could Help You Retire With Rs 10 Crore Corpus

Retirement planning is one of the key financial priorities that needs to be taken care of early. With rising living costs, longer life expectancy and growing financial responsibilities, starting early and maintaining investment discipline can make a significant difference to retirement preparedness.

This ensures that one lives with dignity in their post retirement lifetime and does not need to rely on financial aid. Since retirement planning is a long-term wealth goal, it also allows investors to increase their risk appetite as longer time allows risks to spread.

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That is why Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) in mutual funds have emerged as a popular route for investors seeking to create long-term wealth. For goals such as retirement planning, SIPs can be particularly beneficial as they benefit more from the power of compounding over an extended period. Additionally, their long-term investment horizon can help investors ride out short-term market volatility.

A step-up SIP can further align investments with rising income by allowing investors to gradually increase their contributions over the years. This helps in boosting the power of compounding

Here's how:

Assuming someone started a Rs 25,000 SIP and had at least a 25 year investment horizon. At 12% annual returns, they would end up with a corpus of Rs 4.7 crore. However, if they used the “step-up” technique, the final corpus could be significantly higher.

Monthly amount: Rs 25,000

Step Up % (annual): 10%

Investment duration: 25 year

Expected rate of return: 12%

Invested amount: Rs 2,95,04,117

Estimated returns: Rs 7,73,84,534

Total value: Rs 10,68,88,652

As seen, a simple 10% annual step-up, which suggests that investors should increase their contributions as their income grows, can significantly boost the final corpus. With just an investment of nearly Rs 3 crore, one could end up with around Rs 7.7 crore returns, which can provide for a comfortable retirement life.

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Still, investors need to note that mutual fund investments do not come with guaranteed returns. Even after years of investment, the final investment value can be impacted by aspects such as market conditions and economic crisis. As a result, one should consult a certified expert to ensure that their investments are aligned with their goals and they remain safeguarded against any potential financial stress.

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