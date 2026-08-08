Assam Floods: Situation Remains Critical As Death Toll Climbs To 98

Assam's flood situation remained grave serious, as the death toll increases to 98 after one more flood-related death was reported from the Charaideo district, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin cited by PTI and other reports.

The latest official assessment showed a marginal improvement in the overall speed of the floods, with the number of affected districts falling from 15 to 13, India Today reported.

The 13 affected districts are Sivasagar, Golaghat, Nagaon, Hojai, Sonitpur, Dhemaji, Darrang, Biswanath, Kamrup (M), Lakhimpur, Udalguri, Jorhat and Charaideo. Floodwaters have affected 33 revenue circles and 464 villages across the state.

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According to India TV, 1,55,849 people remain affected. Golaghat is the worst-hit district, with 58,750 people affected, followed by Sivasagar with 48,286 and Jorhat with 25,259.

Authorities have established 55 relief camps for people displaced by the floods, according to India Today. More than 10,000 people were staying in these relief camps.

The authorities also set up 18 relief distribution centres to provide assistance to affected residents and communities.

The floods have also caused substantial damage to agriculture and livestock according to officials, cited by India Today.

Around 10,748.64 hectares of cropland have been submerged and more than 47,000 animals have been affected. The damage has therefore extended beyond residential areas, with agricultural land and livestock also bearing the impact of the flooding.

The latest reports indicate that some rivers continue to flow above danger levels. The Dhansiri River was reported to be flowing above its danger mark at the Golaghat town and Numaligarh, while the Kushiyara River was also above the danger level in the Sribhumi area, according to PTI reports cited by the Economic times.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswas Sarma has announced a detailed assessment of the flood related damage in some of the worst hit districts. The assessment is scheduled to cover Jorhat, Sivasagar, Golaghat, and Charaideo, India Today reported. The assessment exercise will be conducted from August 9 to August 30.

Sarma stated that the assessment will be carried out door-to-door so that damage suffered by individual households can be documented. The Chief Minister also said that the government would provide the maximum relief permissible under existing norms.

Authorities continue to monitor the flood situation and provide relief to the affected communities.

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