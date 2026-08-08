Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 16: Vijay's Film Crosses Rs 310 Cr Worldwide

Jana Nayagan remained steady at the box office in its third week despite a drop in daily collections. The film continued to add to its domestic and worldwide earnings, crossing another milestone.

Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 16

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan collected Rs 1.18 crore net in India on Day 16 (third Friday). The film registered a 26.2% drop from its Day 15 net collection of Rs 1.60 crore.

The movie was screened across 2,010 shows and recorded an overall 15.4% occupancy. With the latest collections, Jana Nayagan's India net total has reached Rs 186.33 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 217.22 crore.

Worldwide Box Office Collection

Sacnilk reports that the film has earned Rs 92.80 crore from overseas markets. This takes Jana Nayagan's worldwide gross collection to Rs 310.03 crore after 16 days in theatres.

The latest figures highlight the film's steady contribution from both domestic and international markets as it continues its theatrical run.

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Box Office Performance So Far

According to Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan opened with Rs 42.70 crore on its first day before slipping to Rs 21.15 crore on Friday. Collections picked up over the weekend, with the film earning Rs 28.90 crore on Saturday and Rs 32 crore on Sunday.

The Vijay starrer closed its first week with an India net collection of Rs 153.55 crore. While the second week saw the pace slow, the film continued to draw audiences, adding Rs 31.60 crore. It collected Rs 1.18 crore on Day 16, taking its total India net box office collection to Rs 186.33 crore.

Language-Wise Performance On Day 16

Based on Sacnilk's latest data, the Tamil version remained the film's biggest contributor on Day 16, collecting Rs 1.08 crore from 1,279 shows with 19% occupancy.

Meanwhile, the Hindi version earned Rs 10 lakh from 731 shows, recording 9% occupancy.

About Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan is a Tamil action drama headlined by Vijay. The film features an ensemble cast including Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani, and Mamitha Baiju. Directed by H. Vinoth, the film follows a gripping narrative packed with action, drama, and political themes.

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