Stock Picks Today: Siemens, MRF, Zydus Life, Amara Raja, Godrej Consumer, And More On Brokerages' Radar

- Brokerages see opportunities in capital goods, consumer staples, telecom, banking, metals, healthcare sectors
- Siemens faces margin pressure from input costs and currency depreciation despite strong order inflows
- Zydus Lifesciences shows operational beat with maintained FY27 guidance amid mixed broker ratings
Brokerages have identified investment opportunities across capital goods, consumer staples, batteries, telecom, banking, metals and healthcare, gold finances with fresh calls on Siemens, MRF, Zydus Lifesciences, Amara Raja Energy and Mobility, Godrej Consumer Products, Vodafone Idea, Bandhan Bank and Lloyds Metals and Energy, Finolex Cables, Manappuram Finance, while maintaining a watchful stance on hospital sector plays.
HSBC on Siemens
- Maintain Hold with TP of Rs 3540
- Strong performance on ordering and execution; margins remain elusive
- Profitability under pressure amidst higher input costs and INR depreciation.
JPMorgan on Siemens
- Maintain Underweight with TP of Rs 3334
- Margin Pain Offset By Decent Order Inflows
- Demand conditions were good in 1QFY27 as shown by healthy order inflows
- Sequential improvement in Digital Industries EBIT margin was positive
- Continuing EBITDA margin compression is a key negative from the results.
Citi on Siemens
- Maintain Neutral with TP of Rs 3875
- Q1 – orders robust, profitability weak
- Margins weaker than expected due to greater than expected impact of commodity inflation and forex volatility
- See strength in base order momentum
- There is scope for margin expansion as likely price hike impact starts reflecting
- See that playing out only gradually
- Pecking order in diversified MNC industrials: Cummins India (Buy)> Siemens Ltd (Neutral) > ABB India (Sell).
Kotak Securities on Siemens
- Maintain Sell with TP of Rs 3150
- Effect of externalities amplified; ordering growth broad-based
- PBT down 25% yoy; segment margin turns single digit across businesses
- Gross margin improvement does not suggest a U-turn
- Order inflow growth both solid and broad-based, unlike key peer
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Kotak Securities on MRF
- Maintain Sell with TP of Rs 125000
- Commodity headwinds continue to weighs on margins
- Uptick in crude oil and rubber prices will limit upside
- Expect MRF's growth trajectory to largely track industry growth.
Macquarie on Zydus Life
- Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 1285
- Operational beat, FY27 guidance maintained
- Expect the Consumer business to deliver double-digit growth in FY27.
Citi on Zydus Life
- Maintain Sell; Hike TP to Rs 1040 from Rs 900
- India Outperformance and Mirabegron Resilience Drive Q1 Beat
- Encouraging India growth; US impacted by Revlimid base
- Mgmt reiterated FY27 guidance of double digit revenue growth and 24% margin.
Investec on Zydus Life
- Maintain Sell; Hike TP to Rs 1090 from Rs 1000
- In investment phase and pay-off is far off
- US - investing for the next leg
- Acquisitions - investing ahead of synergies
- Innovation – long term growth driver
- India growth momentum continues
- Acquisitions to aid growth guidance.
JPMorgan on Godrej Consumer
- Maintain Overweight with TP of Rs 1175
- Surprise CEO resignation casts uncertainty; CFO takes over as CEO
- Uncertainty surrounding an unexpected CEO transition will weigh on the share price in the short term
- Potential compression in valuation multiples until investors gain confidence in the new leadership team may occur
- Though internal succession reduces the probability of execution disruption.
MS on Godrej Consumer
- Maintain Equal-weight with TP of Rs 1204
- Unexpected CEO change; downside to stock multiple
- View CEO change announcement as a material negative for the stock
- Stock had re-rated strongly during Sudhir Sitapati's tenure
- Market will await clarity on the new CEO appointment for India, as well as delivery from the new management
- Do not see immediate downside to consensus numbers yet.
Citi on Godrej Consumer
- Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 1350
- Sudden CEO Exit Likely to Weigh on Sentiment; Focus Shifts to Execution
- Company's repeated references to ‘candor' and ‘pace' likely point to a desire for greater transparency, sharper accountability, and faster execution
- Commentary also suggests promoter expectations were higher in certain areas
- Leadership change creates a near-term sentiment overhang, we do not see evidence of a strategic reset
- Focus appears to be on strengthening execution within the existing strategy
- Will monitor leadership appointments (separate heads for India and international), improvement in LVs, and whether renewed emphasis on execution translates into stronger market share gains and earnings deliveryx.
JPMorgan on Godrej Consumer
- Maintain Overweight with TP of Rs 1175
- Leadership change creates near-term overhang
- Execution key to rebuilding confidence
- Chairperson noted that they see an opportunity for better execution
- Chairperson said - “rolling up sleeves and getting things done with more candor and pace”
- Believe this will create a near-term overhang on the stock, pressuring valuation multiples and stock performance
- Investors await the India CEO appointment and tangible progress on the strategic initiatives under the new management
- Internal succession reduces the probability of execution disruption
- Believe higher volume growth and a revival in margins would be required to build investor confidence in this name.
GS on Godrej Consumer
- Maintain Buy; Cut TP to Rs 1175 from Rs 1330
- Unexpected CEO change, awaiting greater clarity on key strategic initiatives
- New management states its focus on improving execution in India
- Company will look to appoint a separate India CEO
- Await more clarity on the ‘speedboats' strategy, as focus may shift to the core business.
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Citi on Vodafone Idea
- Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 17
- Q1FY27: Operating Beat; Funding Overhang Eases; Capex Visibility Improves
- Visibility on accelerated capex over the next few qtrs.
- With funding constraints gradually easing, the key focus will now be on pace of network rollout and execution
Macquarie on Hospital Sector
- Greater pricing oversight with support for capex intensive infrastructure
- Committee's conclusions are notably more interventionist than previous policy discussions
- Report repeatedly highlights private healthcare as a major source of out-of-pocket expenditure and affordability concerns
- Re-iterate underperform rating on Apollo Hospitals and Max Healthcare.
Jefferies on Hospital
- Parliamentary committee report on hospitals presents another buying opportunity
- Proposals will now undergo consultations with hospitals and are likely to face push back
- See limited earnings risk for hospital operators
- Any sector-led correction should be viewed as a buying opportunity.
MS on Manappuram Finance
- Maintain Equal-weight; Hike TP to Rs 360 from Rs 270
- Q1: Strong quarter
- Strong gold loan delivery and guidance along with NIM expansion
- It aspires to ~18% consolidated ROE in three years; raise EPS estimates 14-15%
Jefferies on Finolex Cables
- Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 1410 from Rs 1200
- Q1 posted a strong beat
- Electricals' (C&W) sales and EBITgrowth was driven by multiple price hikes in last 12-Months
- Key margin swing was in Communication (mainly optical fibre cable prices+volumes)
- See margin benefit of backward integration can accrue from Q3FY27
- FMEG sustains positive EBIT.
Kotak Securities on Bandhan Bank
- Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 235
- Hosted Bandhan Bank management team recently
- Credit cost might be a key driver of RoA improvement
- Leadership team has taken a cautious stance to limit microfinance growth given near-term macro uncertainty
- Investments toward building a sustainable franchise will continue
- Maintaining a cautious stance amid macro uncertainties
- Credit cost likely to be the key driver of RoA improvement
- Building for the long term, but hoping for a respectable RoE profile.
Nomura on Lloyds Metal
- Downgrade to Neutral from Buy; Cut TP to Rs 1950 from Rs 2050
- Valuation catches up
- Execution on track, much of the growth story is priced in
- Earnings visibility improves; valuation turns less compelling
- Q1FY27 results: Higher realizations and improved mix drive EBITDA beat
- Non-ferrous adds meaningful medium-term optionality
JPMOrgan on Amara Raja
- Maintain Neutral; Hike TP to Rs 1070 from Rs 985
- Margin miss was led by higher brand promotion expenses, increased warranty provisioning, manufacturing upgrade expenses and elevated freight/fuel costs
- Portion of these costs could continue in the near term and then gradually normalize
- Think margins likely bottomed out in Q1
- Believe investors will likely view the BESS commentary positively
- Amara is set to commence operations of the 5GWh facility in Q3FY27
- Current priority is on ESS cells over standard EV cells
Nomura on Amara Raja
- Maintain Neutral; Hike TP to Rs 1048 from Rs 942
- Q1 margins miss
- Lead acid margins to improve going forward but new business margins to be key monitorable
- Success of new energy business key for re-rating
- Prefer SONA BLW, UNO MINDA in the auto parts space.
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