Stock Picks Today: Siemens, MRF, Zydus Life, Amara Raja, Godrej Consumer, And More On Brokerages' Radar

Brokerages have identified investment opportunities across capital goods, consumer staples, batteries, telecom, banking, metals and healthcare, gold finances with fresh calls on Siemens, MRF, Zydus Lifesciences, Amara Raja Energy and Mobility, Godrej Consumer Products, Vodafone Idea, Bandhan Bank and Lloyds Metals and Energy, Finolex Cables, Manappuram Finance, w hile maintaining a watchful stance on hospital sector plays.

HSBC on Siemens

Maintain Hold with TP of Rs 3540

Strong performance on ordering and execution; margins remain elusive

Profitability under pressure amidst higher input costs and INR depreciation.

JPMorgan on Siemens

Maintain Underweight with TP of Rs 3334

Margin Pain Offset By Decent Order Inflows

Demand conditions were good in 1QFY27 as shown by healthy order inflows

Sequential improvement in Digital Industries EBIT margin was positive

Continuing EBITDA margin compression is a key negative from the results.

Citi on Siemens

Maintain Neutral with TP of Rs 3875

Q1 – orders robust, profitability weak

Margins weaker than expected due to greater than expected impact of commodity inflation and forex volatility

See strength in base order momentum

There is scope for margin expansion as likely price hike impact starts reflecting

See that playing out only gradually

Pecking order in diversified MNC industrials: Cummins India (Buy)> Siemens Ltd (Neutral) > ABB India (Sell).

Kotak Securities on Siemens

Maintain Sell with TP of Rs 3150

Effect of externalities amplified; ordering growth broad-based

PBT down 25% yoy; segment margin turns single digit across businesses

Gross margin improvement does not suggest a U-turn

Order inflow growth both solid and broad-based, unlike key peer



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Kotak Securities on MRF

Maintain Sell with TP of Rs 125000

Commodity headwinds continue to weighs on margins

Uptick in crude oil and rubber prices will limit upside

Expect MRF's growth trajectory to largely track industry growth.

Macquarie on Zydus Life

Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 1285

Operational beat, FY27 guidance maintained

Expect the Consumer business to deliver double-digit growth in FY27.

Citi on Zydus Life

Maintain Sell; Hike TP to Rs 1040 from Rs 900

India Outperformance and Mirabegron Resilience Drive Q1 Beat

Encouraging India growth; US impacted by Revlimid base

Mgmt reiterated FY27 guidance of double digit revenue growth and 24% margin.

Investec on Zydus Life

Maintain Sell; Hike TP to Rs 1090 from Rs 1000

In investment phase and pay-off is far off

US - investing for the next leg

Acquisitions - investing ahead of synergies

Innovation – long term growth driver

India growth momentum continues

Acquisitions to aid growth guidance.

JPMorgan on Godrej Consumer

Maintain Overweight with TP of Rs 1175

Surprise CEO resignation casts uncertainty; CFO takes over as CEO

Uncertainty surrounding an unexpected CEO transition will weigh on the share price in the short term

Potential compression in valuation multiples until investors gain confidence in the new leadership team may occur

Though internal succession reduces the probability of execution disruption.

MS on Godrej Consumer

Maintain Equal-weight with TP of Rs 1204

Unexpected CEO change; downside to stock multiple

View CEO change announcement as a material negative for the stock

Stock had re-rated strongly during Sudhir Sitapati's tenure

Market will await clarity on the new CEO appointment for India, as well as delivery from the new management

Do not see immediate downside to consensus numbers yet.

Citi on Godrej Consumer

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 1350

Sudden CEO Exit Likely to Weigh on Sentiment; Focus Shifts to Execution

Company's repeated references to ‘candor' and ‘pace' likely point to a desire for greater transparency, sharper accountability, and faster execution

Commentary also suggests promoter expectations were higher in certain areas

Leadership change creates a near-term sentiment overhang, we do not see evidence of a strategic reset

Focus appears to be on strengthening execution within the existing strategy

Will monitor leadership appointments (separate heads for India and international), improvement in LVs, and whether renewed emphasis on execution translates into stronger market share gains and earnings deliveryx.

JPMorgan on Godrej Consumer

Maintain Overweight with TP of Rs 1175

Leadership change creates near-term overhang

Execution key to rebuilding confidence

Chairperson noted that they see an opportunity for better execution

Chairperson said - “rolling up sleeves and getting things done with more candor and pace”

Believe this will create a near-term overhang on the stock, pressuring valuation multiples and stock performance

Investors await the India CEO appointment and tangible progress on the strategic initiatives under the new management

Internal succession reduces the probability of execution disruption

Believe higher volume growth and a revival in margins would be required to build investor confidence in this name.

GS on Godrej Consumer

Maintain Buy; Cut TP to Rs 1175 from Rs 1330

Unexpected CEO change, awaiting greater clarity on key strategic initiatives

New management states its focus on improving execution in India

Company will look to appoint a separate India CEO

Await more clarity on the ‘speedboats' strategy, as focus may shift to the core business.



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Citi on Vodafone Idea

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 17

Q1FY27: Operating Beat; Funding Overhang Eases; Capex Visibility Improves

Visibility on accelerated capex over the next few qtrs.

With funding constraints gradually easing, the key focus will now be on pace of network rollout and execution

Macquarie on Hospital Sector

Greater pricing oversight with support for capex intensive infrastructure

Committee's conclusions are notably more interventionist than previous policy discussions

Report repeatedly highlights private healthcare as a major source of out-of-pocket expenditure and affordability concerns

Re-iterate underperform rating on Apollo Hospitals and Max Healthcare.

Jefferies on Hospital

Parliamentary committee report on hospitals presents another buying opportunity

Proposals will now undergo consultations with hospitals and are likely to face push back

See limited earnings risk for hospital operators

Any sector-led correction should be viewed as a buying opportunity.

MS on Manappuram Finance

Maintain Equal-weight; Hike TP to Rs 360 from Rs 270

Q1: Strong quarter

Strong gold loan delivery and guidance along with NIM expansion

It aspires to ~18% consolidated ROE in three years; raise EPS estimates 14-15%

Jefferies on Finolex Cables

Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 1410 from Rs 1200

Q1 posted a strong beat

Electricals' (C&W) sales and EBITgrowth was driven by multiple price hikes in last 12-Months

Key margin swing was in Communication (mainly optical fibre cable prices+volumes)

See margin benefit of backward integration can accrue from Q3FY27

FMEG sustains positive EBIT.

Kotak Securities on Bandhan Bank

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 235

Hosted Bandhan Bank management team recently

Credit cost might be a key driver of RoA improvement

Leadership team has taken a cautious stance to limit microfinance growth given near-term macro uncertainty

Investments toward building a sustainable franchise will continue

Maintaining a cautious stance amid macro uncertainties

Credit cost likely to be the key driver of RoA improvement

Building for the long term, but hoping for a respectable RoE profile.

Nomura on Lloyds Metal

Downgrade to Neutral from Buy; Cut TP to Rs 1950 from Rs 2050

Valuation catches up

Execution on track, much of the growth story is priced in

Earnings visibility improves; valuation turns less compelling

Q1FY27 results: Higher realizations and improved mix drive EBITDA beat

Non-ferrous adds meaningful medium-term optionality

JPMOrgan on Amara Raja

Maintain Neutral; Hike TP to Rs 1070 from Rs 985

Margin miss was led by higher brand promotion expenses, increased warranty provisioning, manufacturing upgrade expenses and elevated freight/fuel costs

Portion of these costs could continue in the near term and then gradually normalize

Think margins likely bottomed out in Q1

Believe investors will likely view the BESS commentary positively

Amara is set to commence operations of the 5GWh facility in Q3FY27

Current priority is on ESS cells over standard EV cells

Nomura on Amara Raja

Maintain Neutral; Hike TP to Rs 1048 from Rs 942

Q1 margins miss

Lead acid margins to improve going forward but new business margins to be key monitorable

Success of new energy business key for re-rating

Prefer SONA BLW, UNO MINDA in the auto parts space.

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