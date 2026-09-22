Paid Most Of Your Credit Card Bill But Left Rs 500? Here's The Cost You May Face

Leaving only a small portion of your credit card bill unpaid may not seem significant. Consider a Rs 20,000 bill where Rs 19,500 is paid before the deadline. Although the unpaid amount is just Rs 500, it can still lead to financial consequences that cardholders may not expect.

Credit card balances do not work the same way as conventional loans, where interest is generally linked to the amount that remains outstanding. Missing the full payment by the due date can affect how interest is applied, how the interest-free window works and whether fresh transactions attract charges.

For people accustomed to clearing their card bills every month, this distinction can be easy to overlook. A balance of just Rs 500 could eventually result in costs far higher than the amount left unpaid.

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What Happens When Rs 500 Is Left Unpaid?

Start by looking at two figures on your credit card statement: the total amount payable and the minimum amount required. Paying the minimum by the due date may help keep the account from being classified as overdue for certain purposes. It does not, though, necessarily protect the unpaid Rs 500 from interest.

When a credit card bill is not cleared in full by the payment deadline, the issuer may levy interest on the outstanding balance. The applicable rate and the way the charge is worked out vary according to the card's terms.

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Take a card with an annual interest rate of 42%, which works out to roughly 3.5% a month. If Rs 500 remains unpaid for one month, the interest on that balance alone would be about Rs 17.50, excluding taxes and any other applicable fees.

The interest calculation may not be as straightforward as applying a monthly rate to the unpaid balance.

Depending on the card's terms, the issuer may take transaction dates, payment dates and the outstanding balance on different days into account.

You Lose The Interest-Free Grace Period Entirely

Credit cards can offer an interest-free window of roughly 20 to 50 days on purchases, depending on the billing cycle and payment date.

The facility comes with an important condition: cardholders typically need to settle their previous statement balance in full on time to retain the grace period.

Leaving even Rs 500 from a credit card bill unpaid can have consequences beyond that small balance. The interest-free window on subsequent purchases may no longer apply during the following billing cycle.

Fresh spending can also start attracting interest from the date each transaction is made. A Rs 200 cab fare and a Rs 10,000 grocery purchase could therefore begin accruing interest from their respective transaction dates, rather than waiting until the next statement's due date.

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Credit cards can work well as a convenient payment method when the user has the funds to settle the bill in full. For instance, someone spending Rs 50,000 and paying the entire statement balance by the due date may avoid interest on eligible transactions and retain access to the card's interest-free window.

A Rs 500 unpaid balance may not seem costly at first. The bigger concern is what happens if that balance rolls into subsequent billing cycles alongside new purchases.

A minor shortfall on a credit card bill can become more costly once it turns into a revolving balance. Paying Rs 19,500 towards a Rs 20,000 statement may seem almost the same as clearing the bill, yet the card issuer treats the two situations differently.

The remaining Rs 500 can incur interest, while the unpaid balance may also affect the interest-free benefit available on subsequent purchases, depending on the card's terms. Additional fees or charges could apply in some cases.

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