More Than Half Of NRIs Selling Indian Property Plan To Transfer Proceeds Overseas: Report

A growing number of non-resident Indians (NRIs) are choosing to move money overseas after selling property in India instead of reinvesting in the domestic real estate market, according to the Remittor Annual NRI Wealth Report 2026

The trend suggests a shift in how oversees Indians view their property holdings, from long-term emotional assets to components of a broader wealth management strategy.

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The report found that more than half of NRI property owners are planning to sell their Indian homes and intend to remit the sale proceeds abroad. At the same time, nearly half of those surveyed said they would rather diversify their investments than purchase another property in India.

The report, based on a survey of around 150 NRI investors, primarily from North America, indicates that Indian real estate is increasingly being treated as a financial asset rather than a permanent family home or retirement investment.

Shift In Investment Priorities

For decades, owning a home in India was seen by many NRIs as a way to stay connected to their roots while building a long-term family asset. However, that mindset appears to have evolved over the years.

Sanu Nair, founder and chief executive officer of Remittor, said many homes bought during the major NRI investment cycle between 2010 and 2022 are now entering a phase where owners are looking to unlock value.

"Properties acquired during India's major NRI investment wave between 2010 and 2022 are now entering a liquidity phase, as owners evaluate them against mortgages abroad, retirement planning needs, education spends, portfolio diversification goals, and evolving tax obligations," Nair said.

According to Nair, the trend is less about distress sales and more about making deliberate financial decisions as investors restructure their portfolios.

"For NRIs, buying property in India was never just a real estate investment — it was a fallback plan, a retirement option, a family asset and a link to home. As migration matures into long-term settlement, that role is shifting. These assets are now helping NRIs optimise their wealth portfolios," he added.

Where The Money Is Going

The report, released on July 29, said many NRIs plan to use the proceeds from property sales to pay down mortgages in their country of residence, fund their children's education, build retirement savings or invest in global financial products.

Instead of investing wealth in Indian real estate, many are spreading that money across different asset classes and international markets as part of a broader portfolio strategy.

The report added that cross-border property transactions are increasingly becoming an exercise in long-term financial planning rather than standalone real estate deals.

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Residential Properties Dominate Sales Pipeline

Residential properties account for nearly 89% of the assets expected to be sold, according to the report.

More than 60% of these homes were purchased between 2010 and 2019, suggesting that many investments made during that period are now reaching a stage where owners are reassessing their role in long-term wealth creation.

The findings point to an evolving phase in India's NRI property market, where monetising existing investments and diversifying globally may become just as important as making fresh investments in domestic real estate.

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