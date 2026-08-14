Ladki Bahin Yojana: When Will Maharashtra Women Get Next Installments?

The Maharashtra government is reportedly considering releasing a combined payment of Rs 3,000 to eligible beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana ahead of Raksha Bandhan.

Beneficiaries could receive the pending July instalment along with the August instalment directly in their bank accounts, according to a report by Mint.

A senior official from the Women and Child Development Department reportedly told Mint that the government is considering the double instalment. However, the Maharashtra government has not officially confirmed the proposal yet.

The development comes as beneficiaries continue to wait for their July installment, while August is already halfway through. If the proposal is approved, the pending July payment of Rs 1,500 could be released along with the August installment of Rs 1,500, taking the total transfer to Rs 3,000.

Ladki Bahin's Next Installment

The Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana was launched by the Maharashtra government in July 2024 to provide financial assistance to eligible women. Under the scheme, women aged between 21 and 65 from families with an annual income of less than Rs 2.5 lakh are eligible to receive Rs 1,500 every month.

The financial assistance is transferred directly to the bank accounts of approved beneficiaries. Eversince its existence, the scheme was aimed to provide financial assistance to women and support their economic independence.

However, the monthly installment under the Ladki Bahin scheme is generally expected to be credited by the 15th of every month. With August 15 also being Independence Day, there is speculation that the government could release both the July and August installments together. However, media reports suggest that beneficiaries may have to wait until August 20 for the payment.

The Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana has also been in news over the reported deletion of beneficiaries from the scheme's list following verification of eligibility. Authorities launched an e-KYC verification exercise to identify ineligible beneficiaries and ensure that financial assistance reaches those who meet the scheme's criteria.

Earlier NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar has claimed that around 2.47 crore women were registered under the Ladki Bahin scheme when it was initially rolled out. He further claimed that nearly 81 lakh names were removed from the beneficiary list following the verification process. According to these claims, the number of beneficiaries has subsequently fallen to between 1.66 crore and 1.77 crore.

As beneficiaries await clarity on their eligibility and the payment date, there is currently no confirmed date. Beneficiaries will have to wait for an official announcement from the Maharashtra government.

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