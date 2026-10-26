Joined Your First Job? Five Things To Look For Before Finalising Your Salary Bank Account

Getting your first salary is a milestone worth remembering. While many companies have tie-ups with specific banks, some employees may have the option to choose where their salary is credited. If you have that flexibility, here are five things to consider before opening a salary account.

Minimum Balance Requirements

You likely won't have much left from your monthly salary after paying rent, travelling, and grocery shopping. The last thing you need is a penalty for not maintaining a minimum balance. Look for an account with zero-balance benefits and whether you can continue the benefits after you leave the company.

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Don't Ignore ATM Charges

Your salary may arrive in one bank, but the nearest ATM could belong to another. Check the number of free withdrawals allowed each month and the charges for exceeding that limit. A few small charges may not seem important today, but they can add up over time.

Look Beyond the Debit Card

Some banks offer debit cards with shopping discounts, airport lounge access, or cashback. These benefits sound attractive, but check the annual fees and eligibility conditions before getting excited. Choose a card based on what you actually use, not just what looks impressive.

Check the Mobile Banking Experience

As a first-time earner, you will probably use your banking app for almost everything, from checking your salary to paying rent and transferring money home.

Look for an app that is easy to use, reliable, and offers essential features such as UPI, bill payments, and transaction alerts.

Understand What Happens When You Switch Jobs

Your first job may not be your last. Ask what happens to your salary account if you resign or change employers. Some banks convert salary accounts into regular savings accounts, which may have minimum balance requirements.

Your first salary account is more than a place where your employer deposits money. It is where your financial habits begin. Choose wisely, read the terms, and make sure your bank works for you, not the other way around.

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