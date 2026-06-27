ITR Filing: Haven't Received Form 16 Yet? Here's What You Can Do

Salaried employees usually wait for Form 16 ahead of filing their Income Tax Return (ITR). But if you haven't received it yet, there's no need to panic. You can still file your ITR using other documents.

Form 16 is a certificate issued by an employer that shows your salary, tax deducted at source (TDS), and other tax-related details. While it makes ITR filing easier, it is not a mandatory document for filing your return.

If you don't have Form 16, you can still file your ITR by collecting information from other documents.

Documents you will need:

Salary slips: These show your monthly salary, deductions and tax deducted by your employer.

Annual Information Statement (AIS): It provides details of your salary, TDS, interest income, dividends, securities transactions, and other financial information reported to the tax department.

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Form 26AS: This statement shows the TDS deducted from your income, tax collected at source (TCS), advance tax, and self-assessment tax paid during the financial year. It helps you verify whether the taxes deducted by your employer have been deposited with the government.

Bank statements: These help you check interest earned on your savings account or fixed deposits.

Interest certificates: If you have earned interest from fixed deposits or savings accounts, collect interest certificates from your bank.

Investment and deduction proofs: Keep documents related to tax-saving investments and expenses, such as life insurance premiums, PPF, ELSS, home loan interest certificate, health insurance premiums, and tuition fees, if you are claiming deductions under the old tax regime.

Capital gains statements: If you bought or sold shares, mutual funds, or property during the financial year, collect capital gains statements from your broker or mutual fund platform.

How to file ITR without Form 16

First, add up all the money you earned during the financial year, including salary, pension, rental income, profit from selling shares or property and interest earned from savings account or fixed deposits.

Then, download Form 26AS and check how much TDS has already been deducted from your salary or other income. Check the Annual Information Statement (AIS) to make sure all your income has been reported correctly. If you find any missing or incorrect information, get it corrected before filing your ITR.

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The next step is to claim tax exemptions and deductions. For example, if you receive House Rent Allowance (HRA) and live in a rented house, you can claim HRA while filing your ITR, even if you did not submit rent receipts to your employer.

Now, add income from all sources and subtract all the deductions you are allowed to claim from your total income. After that, you will receive the amount on which your income tax will be calculated.

Once all the details are checked and your tax has been paid (if required), file your Income Tax Return on the Income Tax Department's e-filing portal. Before submitting, review all the information carefully to avoid mistakes.

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