Fraud Alert! Employees' Provident Fund Organisation Issues Advisory On Online Scams; What You Should Know

Amid a rise in cyber fraud cases, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has issued a fresh advisory, warning subscribers to stay alert against online scams. In a recent video shared on X, an EPFO spokesperson cautioned users about growing digital fraud and urged them to follow basic safety practices while accessing EPFO services.

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“The way cyber fraud cases are increasing… it is necessary that we all pay attention to the use of the internet,” the spokesperson said, adding that EPFO has been issuing advisories regularly to protect its stakeholders.

EPFO Never Asks For Personal Details

EPFO has clearly stated that it does not request sensitive information via calls, messages, or social media. “EPFO never asks for confidential information through phone calls or WhatsApp,” the spokesperson said.

Users have been advised not to share details such as UAN, password, OTP, Aadhaar number, bank account details, or debit/credit card PIN with anyone. Sharing such information can lead to financial fraud and unauthorised access to accounts.

Use Only Official Platforms

Subscribers should access EPFO services only through its official website, www.epfo.gov.in or the UMANG App. The advisory also stresses verifying website authenticity before entering any personal details.

Also, EPFO services are free of cost. Users are warned not to pay agents or third parties for services, as these may be fraudulent.

Beware Of Fake Links And Messages

The organisation has warned against clicking on suspicious links or downloading unknown files. “Do not click on fake calls, messages, emails or links in the name of EPFO,” the advisory states.

Users are also advised not to install APK files from unknown sources or respond to strangers on social media claiming to resolve EPFO issues.

Report Suspicious Activity

EPFO has urged users to keep their mobile number and email ID updated with their UAN to receive official alerts. In case of suspicious activity, complaints should be filed immediately through the official EPFO grievance portal.

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Subscribers are also encouraged to rely only on EPFO's verified social media handles and official YouTube channel for updates. Towards the end of the clip, the EPFO official advises staying cautious and helping others stay safe.

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