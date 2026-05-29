FD Rates For Senior Citizens Hit 8.25%: Compare Rates From SBI, HDFC, Yes Bank, Other Lenders

Fixed deposits remain a popular investment choice for senior citizens in India. They offer safety, stable returns and predictable income, making them suitable for conservative investors. At present, some lenders are offering attractive FD rates for senior citizens at up to 8.25%. These higher rates help retirees earn better interest compared to regular depositors.

One of the main benefits of investment into FDs is that they carry low risk and are not affected by market volatility. For many senior citizens, this makes FDs a reliable option to manage expenses.

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One can choose from a range of tenures in FDs. Banks offer tenures as short as one week to as long as 5 or even 10 years. For example, State Bank of India offers senior citizens 6.75% for deposits from 1 year to less than 2 years. For 5 to 10 years, the rate is 7.05% on deposits below Rs 3 crore. At present, SBI also offers an additional premium of 50 basis points under its “SBI We-care” deposit scheme for senior citizens for FDs between 5 to 10 years.

Similarly, other public and private sector lenders offer varying FD rates across different tenures. Some small finance banks are even offering interest rates above 8%, making fixed deposits attractive for senior citizens and conservative investors.

Check Top Rates From SBI, HDFC Bank, Yes Bank And Others

SBI FD Rates: https://sbi.bank.in/web/interest-rates/deposit-rates/retail-domestic-term-deposits

1 Year to less than 2 years - 6.75%

3 years to less than 5 years - 6.80%

5 to 10 years - 7.55% (including SBI We-care benefits)

HDFC Bank FD Rates: https://www.hdfc.bank.in/fixed-deposit/fd-interest-rate

1 Year to < 15 months - 6.75%

3 Years 1 day to < 4 Years 7 Months - 7%

4 Year to 5 Years - 6.90%

Yes Bank FD Rates:

1 year to 18 months - 7.25%

3 to 5 years - 7.75%

5 years - 7.50%

Suryoday Small Finance Bank https://suryoday.bank.in/rate-of-interest/

1 Year - 7.40%

18 Months - 7.75%

30 months - 8.25%

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank

371 Days to 665 Days - 7.75%

666 Days - 8.25%

2 Years (730 Days) to 3 Years (1095 Days) - 8%

Customers should note that these FD rates are applicable for Indian senior citizens for deposits worth under Rs 3 crore. Usually, all banks tend to offer slightly higher FD rates for senior citizens compared to regular citizens. Some lenders such as Punjab National Bank even have a “super senior” category, meant for people aged 80 and above.

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Note: All rates are sourced from respective bank websites.

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