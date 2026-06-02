Explained: Opened Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana Account When Your Daughter Was 6 Years Old? Here's When It Will Mature

The Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) is a government-backed savings scheme designed to help parents build a secure financial future for their daughters. Available for girls below the age of 10, the scheme encourages long-term wealth building by offering an attractive interest rate and tax benefits.

Parents or legal guardians can open an SSY account with a minimum annual deposit of Rs 250 and contribute up to Rs 1.5 lakh per year. Over time, these investments grow through compound interest, creating a substantial fund that can be used for higher education, marriage, or other important life goals.

The Most Common Question About SSY Maturity

Many parents are confused about the maturity timeline of their daughter's SSY account, especially if the account was opened several years after her birth.

For example, if a girl is 6 years old when the account is opened, does the scheme mature when she turns 21, or does it continue until she reaches 27 years of age? The answer lies in understanding how the maturity period is calculated.

How Is the Maturity Period Calculated?

The maturity of an SSY account is linked to the account opening date, not the age of the girl child. An SSY account matures 21 years after it is opened, but deposits are required only for the first 15 years. Once the contribution period ends, no additional investments need to be made, but the accumulated amount continues to earn interest until the account completes 21 years. As a result, if an account is opened when a girl is 6 years old, it will mature when she turns 27.

How Does The Scheme Works?

Suppose an SSY account is opened in 2026 when a girl is 6 years old, and her parents invest the maximum amount of Rs 1.5 lakh every financial year. During the mandatory 15-year investment period, the total contribution would be Rs 22.5 lakh. Although deposits stop after 15 years, the account remains active and continues earning interest for the remaining six years.

If the interest rate remains around 8.2% (current rate offered by the government), the accumulated interest over the 21-year period could be approximately Rs 47 lakh. This would increase the total maturity value to nearly Rs 70 lakh. In this example, the account would mature in 2047, when the girl reaches the age of 27.

Yearly Investment: Rs 1.5 lakh

Returns: 8.2% p.a.

Total investment over 15 years: Rs 22.5 lakh

Interest earned over 21 years: Rs 46.77 lakh

Final corpus value: Rs 69.27 lakh

Can Money Be Withdrawn Before Maturity?

Yes. Partial withdrawals are allowed once the girl turns 18 years old. Up to 50% of the account balance from the previous financial year can be withdrawn for specific purposes such as higher education or marriage expenses. This provision helps families meet important financial needs without waiting for the account to reach full maturity. For instance, if the account balance is Rs 20 lakh, up to Rs 10 lakh can be withdrawn under the permitted conditions.

Tax Benefits

SSY offers one of the most attractive tax treatments available under government savings schemes. Investments qualify for deductions of up to Rs 1.5 lakh under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act (under the old regime). Additionally, both the interest earned and the maturity amount are completely tax-free.

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