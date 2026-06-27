EPFO Portal Unavailable: What Services Have Been Affected, And When Will They Be Restored?

Subscribers hoping to avail services of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will have to wait for a while. The EPFO portal is undergoing planned maintenance and some services will be unavailable for the next few days.



On its website, the EPFO said that it was undertaking a “planned database consolidation and upgradation of software applications” for its claims processing system.



As part of the process, submission and processing of claims was unavailable starting June 26. The services will be restored on July 1, as per an X post by the organisation. Services on the UMANG app are also affected.



The EPFO wrote,“Services on Member Portal, Employer Portal & UMANG App will remain temporarily unavailable from 26–30 June 2026 due to scheduled system migration.The upgraded system will deliver faster, more reliable and secure services.”







The planned upgradation and migration will also improve user experience and processing efficiency.



The organisation said on its website that it regrets the temporary inconvenience that subscribers will face.



What Services Are Affected

As per the EPFO, these services are temporarily unavailable:

Submission of new claim requests.

Claim processing services.

Claims submitted before the migration period will be processed after services resume.

E-Passbook services.

UAN linking for new employees.

ECR filing.

Subscribers will have to wait if they wish to withdraw funds from their PF account or use other claim-related services.



ALSO READ: Government Ratifies 8.25% EPF Interest Rate For FY'26, To Be Credited This Month



When Will Services Resume?

The EPFO stated that the planned maintenance will last until 23:59 PM on June 30. The organisation expects services to be restored fully at midnight on July 1.



If they need assistance, subscribers can reach the call centre at 14470. Since a large section of subscribers will be affected by the scheduled upgrade, it may take time to connect to the EPFO call centre.



The EPFO's maintenance message comes just days after the government announced that it had ratified an interest rate of 8.25 per cent on EPF deposits for 2025-26, with the amount likely to be credited this month to subscribers.



In March, the organisation's apex decision making body, the Central Board of Trustees, had decided to fix 8.25% interest for the financial year 2025-26 in a meeting chaired by the Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. This marked the third consecutive year that the rate was maintained.



ALSO READ: How EPFO's Upcoming UPI, ATM Withdrawal Will Affect Your Taxes

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