EPFO Clears 1.49 Lakh Pension Payment Orders. How To Check Your Status Via UMANG App, SMS, Etc

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has cleared over 1.49 lakh pension payment orders (PPOs) to retired applicants seeking higher contributions following the Supreme Court's November 2022 order.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha on August 10, Minister of State for Labour and Employment Shobha Karandlaje said 15,24,365 lakh claims for higher pension had been received, of which 11,595 remained pending as of August 5, 2026.

The Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS) had 85 lakh pensioners as of March 31, 2026, with Rs 15,819.28 crore disbursed.

Members can check their pension claim status through the official EPFO portal, UMANG app, SMS, missed call service or toll-free helpline. Here's a stepwise guide for how EPF subscribers can check their pension claim:

Also Read: EPF Interest Rate 2026: Your PF Earns 8.25% — But How Much Will You Actually Make?

Check EPF claim status using Umang — Stepwise guide

Step 1: Download the Umang app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Step 2: Register using your Aadhaar-linked mobile number and set a 4-digit M-PIN.

Step 3: After signing in, search for EPFO under the “All Services” section and on the main service page

Step 4: Then, tap on “Employee Centric Services” or Pensioner Services.

Step 5: Select “Track Claim,” input your 12-digit Universal Account Number (UAN) and click Get OTP.

Step 6: Enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile number and click Login or Submit.

Step 7: Once done, your current PPO status, tracking ID, and processing details will be displayed on your screen.

Checking Status via Official Portal

Step 1: Visit the EPFO Member Passbook & Pensioner Portal at unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface.

Step 2: Use the Know Your PPO No. option to find your unique 12-digit number using your bank account or member ID.

Step 3: Then, click Online Services in the top navigation bar and select ‘Know Your Pension Status.'

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new portal where you can see your credit dates and amounts.

Also Read: PF At Rs 1,800? What The New EPF Scheme 2026 Actually Says About Your Contribution

How To Check EPF Claim Status Using SMS, Missed Call

To check claim via SMS, send a message from your registered mobile number (linked with UAN) to 7738299899 in the following format:

EPFOHO UAN Language Preference

For example: EPFOHO UAN ENG. The language codes are ENG (English), HIN (Hindi), PAN (Punjabi), GUJ (Gujarati), MAR (Marathi), KAN (Kannada), TEL (Telegu), TAM (Tamil), MAL (Malayalam), BEN (Bengali).

Once sent, you will receive an automated reply with your claim status or account balance information.

To check the claim using missed call or toll-free call method, give a missed call from your registered mobile number to 9966044425 to receive an automated reply with claim status or account details.

You can also call the EPFO's toll-free number: 1800 118 005 or 1800 114 470 to speak directly with an EPFO representative regarding your PPO status.

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