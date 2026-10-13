Don’t Lock Your FD Yet: How To Ladder After The RBI Repo Rate Hike

With the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raising the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.50%, fixed deposit investors are likely to secure better returns in the coming months. When the RBI hikes rates to manage inflation, borrowing becomes expensive. As a result, banks tend to offer higher rates on products such as FDs to attract more deposits.

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Amid widespread expectations that the central bank may continue to hike rates in the coming months, FD investors can benefit by spreading their investments. So, if you are planning to open an FD, putting all your money into one long-term deposit may not be the wisest move now.

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One simple option is FD laddering. Instead of investing your entire amount in one FD, split it into smaller deposits with different maturity dates. Once you enter into an FD, you get a fixed return as per the bank's rules. By laddering FDs around potential rate hike decisions, you can get higher returns on your overall investment:

Example 1: Assuming you lock Rs 5 lakh into single FD:

Investment: Rs 5 lakh

Time: 2 years

Interest: 6.5%

Return: Rs 68,819

Total: Rs 5,68,819

Example: Assuming you split your money into three FDs, where rates are influenced by tenures:

Investing Rs 1 lakh at 6.5% for 2 years

Investing Rs 2 lakh at 7% for 3 years

Investing Rs 2 lakh at 7.25% for 3.5 years

Investment 1:

Investment: Rs 1 lakh

Time: 2 years

Interest: 6.5%

Return: Rs 13,764

Total: Rs 1,13,764

Investment 2:

Investment: Rs 2 lakh

Time: 3 years

Interest: 7%

Return: Rs 46,288

Total: Rs 2.46 lakh

Investment 3:

Investment: Rs 2 lakh

Time: 3.6 years

Interest: 7.25%

Estimated interest earned: Rs 59,000

Total maturity amount: Rs 2,59,000

Total gain in this case overtime: Rs 13,764 + 46,288 + 59,000 = Rs 1.19 lakh

FD Investment Tenure Rate Estimated interest 1 Rs 1,00,000 2 years 6.50% Rs 13,764 2 Rs 2,00,000 3 years 7% Rs 46,288 3 Rs 2,00,000 3.6 years 7.25% About Rs 59,000



In second example, by laddering FDs, you are able to gain nearly Rs 50,000 extra return compared to locking all your money at once. Since the RBI is expected to announce further rate hikes in the near future, you can also choose to invest your money in smaller deposits periodically to benefit from higher rates.

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