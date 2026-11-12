Daily vs Monthly SIP: Does It Make Any Difference?

From first-time investors to experienced market participants, SIPs have become a widely used method of investing in mutual funds. Their appeal lies in allowing people to invest manageable amounts at fixed intervals. Monthly plans account for much of this activity, although daily SIPs are now emerging as another option.

The growing interest in daily contributions has prompted investors to question whether greater investment frequency can translate into higher returns.

The answer depends on several variables, including market movements, available cash flow and investment consistency. Simply increasing the number of installments does not guarantee better performance, and the long-term difference between daily and monthly SIPs could be relatively limited.

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How Do Daily And Monthly SIPs Work?

Under a monthly SIP, an investor commits a predetermined sum to a mutual fund on a specific date each month. For example, investing Rs 5,000 every month translates into an annual contribution of Rs 60,000 through 12 installments.

A daily SIP spreads the same investment across individual working days. Assuming around 250 trading days in a year, an investor would need to put in roughly Rs 240 each day to reach the same annual investment of Rs 60,000.

Both methods benefit from rupee cost averaging. This approach allows investors to accumulate more units when market prices fall and fewer units when valuations move higher.

Does Investment Frequency Affect Returns?

Investing through a daily SIP allows money to enter the market at several points during the month. This spreads purchases across different market levels and may help limit the risk of committing the entire monthly amount just before a market correction.

A monthly SIP follows a different pattern, with the full installment invested on one predetermined date. If markets decline soon after the transaction, the investor has no fresh contribution going into the fund until the following month. This can mean missing out on units available at lower prices during that period.

Yet, investing more frequently does not guarantee superior performance. When the overall investment amount and holding period are comparable, the difference arising purely from SIP frequency may remain limited over the long term.

The fund's underlying performance, broader market trends and the length of time the money stays invested are likely to have a much greater bearing on the final corpus.

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Which Option Is More Convenient?

A monthly SIP can fit naturally into the financial routine of salaried employees. With most salaries arriving once a month, scheduling an investment deduction shortly after payday can help ensure that a portion of the income goes towards long-term financial goals.

Daily contributions may be more convenient for people whose earnings come in at shorter intervals. Smaller instalments can make regular investing manageable for individuals who receive payments every day or week rather than at the end of the month.

The choice should also account for the practicalities of making regular payments. Minimum investment limits, banking arrangements and the number of automated transactions involved are worth checking before signing up for a particular SIP schedule.

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