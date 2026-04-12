8th Pay Commission Update: Expected Salary Hike To Fitment Factor — Top Seven FAQs Answered

As the central government employees and pensioners await the rollout of the 8th Pay Commission, expectations of pension and salary hikes are gaining momentum across the country.

The focus continues to remain on key factors such as expected fitment factor, timeline of implementation, salary hike, arrears and more.

Amid this ongoing uncertainty, here we answer the top FAQs on 8th Pay Commission -

What is 8th Pay Commission?

The 8th Pay Commission is expected to revise the pensions, allowances, and salaries of central government retirees and employees. These revisions will also adjust dearness allowance in accordance with inflation.

What does Pay Commission Do?

A pay commission is constituted by the central government once every decade to review and recommend changes to the salary structure of government employees. The commission considers factors such as inflation, the state of the economy, income disparities, and related factors. Additionally, it reviews bonuses, perks, allowances, and other benefits provided to government employees.

ALSO READ: What Earlier Commissions Suggest About Upcoming Salary Changes

What is 8th Pay Commission Terms Of Reference?

The Terms of Reference (ToR) is the key framework that guided the pay commission's work, defining the revisions made by the commission, including basic pay structure, allowances, pension revisions and other changes. Last year, the Cabinet approved the ToR for the 8th Pay Commission.

Under this, the commission will consider factors such as -

- Economic conditions in the country

- Adequate resources are available for developmental expenditure and welfare measures

- Unfunded cost of non-contributory pension schemes.

- likely impact of the recommendations on the finances of the State Governments.

- Current emolument structure, benefits and working conditions available to employees of Central Public Sector Undertakings and the private sector.

What is Fitment Factor?

Salaries, pensions and allowances will be revised under pay commissions based on the fitment factor. It is a key multiplier used to calculate salaries and pensions for government employees, which is decided by taking into account various factors such as inflation in the country, requirement of employees, affordability of government etc. For the 8th Pay Commission, fitment factor is likely to range from 2.57 to 3.25, according to reports.

How much salary will increase in 8th Pay Commission?

If the the fitment factor is around 2.57, it will potentially result in a 30–34% hike in basic pay. This will revised basic pay ranges from Rs 46,260 to Rs 6,42,500 across levels. If the factor is set at 3.0, the range increases to Rs 54,000 to Rs 7,50,000. At 3.25, the range will lie in Rs 58,500 to Rs 8,12,500.

ALSO READ: 8th Pay Commission Arrears: Payouts of Rs 3-9 Lakh Likely For Level 1-5 Staff Under These Fitment Factors

When will 8th Pay Commission be implemented?

The consitution of 8th Pay Commission was notified on January 17, 2025, while revised pay scales are expected to be implemented from January 1, 2026. In case of previous commissions, the 7th Pay Commission took 2.5 years, and the 6th Pay Commission took 2 years; while the 5th Pay Commission took 3.5 years.

How much arrears to expect?

Employees in the lower pay levels are expected to get arrears of over Rs 3 lakh, while Level 5 employees may get arrears more than Rs 9 lakh, depending on the fitment factor applied, NDTV Profit earlier reported. Arrears are typically calculated by multiplying the monthly pay difference by the number of months the payment is delayed.

The revised salary is estimated by using the approved fitment factor to the employee's existing basic pay under the 7th CPC. It typically includes the difference in basic salary and the difference in DA based on the revised pay. The total amount depends on the length of the delay, usually ranging from 18 to 24 months.

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