8th Pay Commission Update: Timeline, Salary Hike Estimate, Arrears Status — All You Need To Know

A large number of central government employees have been eagerly waiting for key updates regarding the implementation of the 8th Pay Commission.

Recently, the Ministry of Finance provided some clarity regarding the time as well as the proposed changes related to salaries, allowances and pensions.

Centre Confirms Timeline

In a written reply to an unstarred question in the Lok Sabha by MP A Raja, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary shared that the central government formally set up the 8th CPC on Nov. 3, 2025. Further, it was agreed that the commission has been provided 18 months' time to submit its recommendations regarding salaries, allowances and pensions of government employees.

The commission "will make its recommendations on various issues viz. Pay, Allowances, Pension, etc. of the Central Government employees within 18 months of its constitution," Chaudhary said.

Further, it was informed that the financial impact of its recommendations will be known only after these are made by the 8th CPC and accepted by the government.

Government Seeks Feedback From Stakeholders

Regarding the 8th CPC, a detailed questionnaire has been set up with 18 questions and uploaded on the MyGov portal. For the same, responses have been invited across ministries, departments, state governments, employees, pensioners, unions, academicians, and individuals.

Recently, the Commission granted more time for stakeholders to respond to the questionnaire. These are now accepted until Mar. 31, 2026. Earlier, the deadline was Mar. 16.

Also Read: 8th Pay Commission: How Minimum, Maximum Salaries Stood In 1st To 7th Pay Panels; What To Expect Now

Salary Hike To Be Reflected From?

As per the latest updates, the revised pay scales are expected to be implemented from Jan. 1, 2026. However, the final decision might depend on when the report is submitted and accepted.

"It is true that the 8th Pay Commission is said to be effective from 1 January 2026 on paper, but in practical terms the higher salaries will first probably not reach the employees' bank accounts till late 2026 or during the financial year 2026–27, just like the delays experienced after previous pay commissions," India Today quoted CA Manish Mishra, Founder of GenZCFO, as saying.

Moreover, government employees are most likely to get arrears. This means that the revised salary could be calculated from Jan. 1, 2026, since the 7th Pay Commission cycle came to an end.

Also, there is no official word yet regarding how much salary hike would take place.

Also Read: 8th Pay Commission: Finance Ministry Reveals Status Of Proposed Changes, Salaries, Pensions, Fiscal Impact

“Two anchors help frame expectations: what earlier commissions did, and today's macro-economy. The 6th CPC delivered roughly a 40% average hike, while the 7th CPC's overall impact on pay and allowances is often placed around 23–25%, with a uniform fitment factor of 2.57," India Today quoted Pratik Vaidya, Managing Director and Chief Vision Officer at Karma Management Global Consulting Solutions, as saying.

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