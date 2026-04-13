8th Pay Commission Meetings Announced In Delhi, Maharashtra: Key Dates, How To Participate And More

The government has announced that the 8th Pay Commission will hold interactions with stakeholders in Delhi and Maharashtra soon. These interactions will involve discussions with unions and associations, and are aimed at seeking suggestions and feedback related to the 8th Pay Commission.

Announced in January, the commission is tasked with revising the salaries of central government employees and allowances of pensioners. The 7th Pay Commission was set up in 2016, and its term will end in 2026.

The pay-related matters that will be reviewed and recommended by the Commission are expected to impact over 50 lakh central government employees and around 65 lakh pensioners. As a result, these meetings are crucial for understanding the concerns of the employees.

Delhi, Maharashtra Meetings Date

In a notice on its website on Saturday, the Commission informed that the meetings are scheduled in Delhi on April 28 and 29. A separate notice also mentioned a planned visit by the Commission to Pune in Maharashtra on May 4 and 5.

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How To Participate

The unions and associations interested in meeting the Commission in these two cities are required to submit their memorandum on the official website: 8cpc.gov.in.

For the Delhi meeting, those seeking an appointment will need to request one via email at abhay.sahay@nic.in by April 20. This must be done along with the unique memo ID. The venue and detailed schedule will be shared later.

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For the Pune meeting, the interested participants should request an appointment via email at jha.anandkumar@nic.in by 20 April. They also need to submit their unique memo ID. Venue details and the meeting schedule will be shared later by the Commission.

The notice also stated that more meetings will be held in Delhi, Mumbai and other states in the coming months to gather wider feedback from all stakeholders.

Earlier, the Commission informed that a meeting of its team with relevant stakeholders is scheduled for April 24 in Dehradun. The last date for interested associations and unions to request an appointment for this meeting was April 10.

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