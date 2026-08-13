8th Pay Commission: May 2027 Deadline Intact? Govt Clarifies As Employees Await Salary Hike

The 8th Pay Commission final report is one of the most awaited reports for Indian government employees and pensioners, who are looking forward to recommendations on salaries, allowances and pensions.

In a recent Lok Sabha reply, the government clarified the timeline for the Commission's report submission but did not confirm whether it will submit its report before the end of the prescribed 18-month deadline.

The 8th Central Pay Commission was constituted through a government resolution dated November 3, 2025, and is headed by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai. The Commission has been given 18 months from the date of its constitution to submit its recommendations, which broadly puts the deadline in May 2027.

The 8th Pay Commission's recommendations could affect nearly 70 lakh central government civilian employees and pensioners. According to government data, around 35.77 lakh central government civilian employees were in service as of March 1, 2026. There were also approximately 33.76 lakh pensioners and family pensioners as of December 31, 2025. The pensioner figure excludes defence pensioners.

Government's Reply On 8th Pay Commission Report

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha on August 10, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said the Commission “will make its recommendations within 18 months of the date of its constitution.” The government also confirmed that the Commission has not yet submitted its recommendations.

The 8th CPC's official website also states that the Commission was constituted on November 3, 2025, and has 18 months to submit its report. However, the government has not provided a specific date for the submission of the final report or confirmed whether it will be submitted before the May 2027 deadline.

The issue was raised in the Rajya Sabha by MP Neeraj Shekhar, where he asked whether the Commission planned to submit its recommendations before the prescribed 18-month period. Chaudhary referred to the November 3, 2025 resolution and reiterated the 18-month timeframe without committing to an earlier submission.

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This means there is currently no official confirmation that the 8th Pay Commission will submit its final report ahead of schedule. The Commission can submit interim reports on matters where recommendations are finalised earlier, according to the original government resolution.

The government has also not announced the date from which the Commission's recommendations will become effective. In the latest Lok Sabha reply, Chaudhary said that the Commission had not yet submitted its recommendations to the government.

The Commission is currently in its consultation phase and is meeting employee organisations, trade unions, pensioner bodies and other stakeholders. Its official website lists upcoming stakeholder consultations in cities including Jaipur, Chennai, Puducherry and Chandigarh.

For now, the 18-month deadline remains the only official timeline, with no confirmation that the final report will be submitted before May 2027.

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