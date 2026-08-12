7th Pay Commission Review: West Bengal Govt Launches New Employee Portal For Pay, DA Updates

The West Bengal Seventh Pay Commission is set to launch a dedicated website to give government employees, pensioners and other stakeholders access to official information about the panel's work.

The website will carry notifications, updates and details of the Commission's proceedings. It will also allow the panel to seek data and views from employees and other stakeholders and receive memoranda and suggestions.

The decision to create the website was taken at the Commission's first meeting at Nabanna, the West Bengal government secretariat. The portal is expected to be launched shortly.

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Why is West Bengal Launching a Portal?

The government wants employees and pensioners to have one authorised source for information about the Commission.

Officials have cautioned stakeholders against believing documents or claims circulating on social media. Since the Commission is still at an early stage, any purported salary, DA or pension recommendations currently circulating online are not official.

What Will the Website Include?

The upcoming website will have official notifications and announcements, updates on the Commission's proceedings and information about its work decisions. Along with this, the portal will also include requests for data and views from stakeholders, submissions and memoranda from employees and pensioners and other official information related to pay review.

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What will the 7th Pay Commission review?

It will cover several areas such as basic pay and pay structure, dearness allowance (DA), special allowances, travelling allowance, annual increments, hostel subsidy, transport allowance and house rent allowance.

At present, West Bengal government employees receive an annual increment of 3%. The Commission will consider whether this can be increased to 5%. However, this is only an issue under review.

Who are the members of the West Bengal 7th Pay Commission?

The Commission is headed by retired IAS officer Atanu Chakraborty. Its members are Partha Mukhopadhyay, senior fellow at the Centre for Policy Research, and Parthapratim Pal, professor of economics at IIM Calcutta. IAS officer Debiprasad Karnam is the member-secretary.

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